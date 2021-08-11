Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

SmartStream AI Solution Supports Continuous Streaming Of Reconciliations

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management solutions provider, announces the launch of SmartStream Air Version 4, which provides the continuous streaming of reconciliations using the latest AI cloud-native technology. The new version will manage large volumes of data in a variety of non-standard formats and structures, it will check for accuracy and completeness on a continuous basis, without the need to reload unmatched items.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kafka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Data#Smartstream Technologies#Smartstream Air Version 4#Tableau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Softwaregamingideology.com

Millions will be blocked tomorrow for Word, Outlook and Powerpoint, warns Microsoft

Microsoft 365 users risk losing access to the subscription service’s hugely popular suite of apps, including Microsoft Word, Outlook, Powerpoint, and more. That’s because Microsoft no longer supports its Internet Explorer 11 or original Microsoft Edge browsers. Anyone still using these outdated apps won’t be able to access the online version of Word, Powerpoint, and others included with their subscription.
ElectronicsEmbedded.com

Renesas and Syntiant offer joint voice-controlled vision AI solution

New voice-controlled edge AI solution combining vision AI processor and neural decision processor delivers advanced voice and image processing capabilities in applications such as self-checkout machines, security cameras, video conference systems, and smart appliances such as robotic cleaning devices. Renesas Electronics Corporation and Syntiant Corp., a provider of low-power intelligent...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

RADCOM Introduces An Innovative AI Solution As Part Of RADCOM ACE Providing Automated, Intelligent Assurance For 5G Networks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd.(Nasdaq: RDCM) today unveiled a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution as part of its automated 5G assurance product - RADCOM ACE. Using Machine Learning (ML), RADCOM ACE can analyze large volumes of data to automatically detect anomalies, enabling operators to deliver a superior 5G customer experience while ensuring network operational efficiency. In addition, this AI/ML-based anomaly detection provides a foundation for predictive analytics, offering considerable benefits to operators for future network automation, advanced troubleshooting, and VIP service assurance.
martechseries.com

IDC Forecasts Companies to Spend Almost $342 Billion on AI Solutions in 2021

Worldwide revenues for the artificial intelligence (AI) market, including software, hardware, and services, is estimated to grow 15.2% year over year in 2021 to $341.8 billion, according to the latest release of the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Artificial Intelligence Tracker. The market is forecast to accelerate further in 2022 with 18.8% growth and remain on track to break the $500 billion mark by 2024. Among the three technology categories, AI Software occupied 88% of the overall AI market. However, in terms of growth, AI Hardware is estimated to grow the fastest in the next several years. From 2023 onwards, AI Services is forecast to become the fastest growing category.
Technologyaithority.com

Demetria Launches AI-Based Agtech Solution To Boost The Growth Of High Value Coffee

Ag and foodtech startup successfully completes pilot with Nespresso, effectively demonstrating capabilities of its pioneering technology for a division of the world’s largest food and drink company. Demetria, the first AI-powered taste and quality intelligence SaaS startup for the coffee supply chain, unveils a working application that identifies the successful...
Softwareaithority.com

AU10TIX Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Enhancing The Customer Onboarding Process With Its AI-powered Identity Management Solution

A well-designed product development roadmap and ability to leverage advancements in AI, mobile, and biometric technologies have established AU10TIX as a leading innovator in the market. Based on its recent analysis of the global identity management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AU10TIX with the 2021 Global Product Leadership Award for...
aithority.com

Alcatraz AI Partners with RFI to offer the Alcatraz Rock Facial Authentication Solution to its Growing Customer Base

Alcatraz AI, a developer of frictionless access control technology, and RFI Communications and Security, a security system integrator, announced a partnership to bring frictionless identity verification to a wider market. This new strategic partnership will pair RFI’s wide customer base with Alcatraz’s modern artificial intelligence products. Alcatraz AI’s facial authentication...
HIT Consultant

GE Healthcare Unveils AI-Enabled, Cloud Imaging Solution

– GE Healthcare unveils its next-generation, cloud-based Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) designed to address the acute shortage of radiologists and growing demand for imaging scans has put radiology departments under increased strain. Edison True PACS is a transformative system, offering AI-enabled decision support to help radiologists adapt to higher workloads and increased exam complexity, and improve diagnostic accuracy.
Technologythebossmagazine.com

Several Ways Engineering Solutions Support the Manufacturing Industry

Wondering in what way engineering solutions can help the manufacturing industry in becoming more and more advanced from year to year? Get the answer further!. As a small business or a startup owner of a project connected with manufacturing, you definitely desire to be able to optimize performance, minimize expenses, and grow profits. These targets can be gained in case you can preliminary enhance the efficiencies at your manufacturing plant.
cryptonews.com

Soldex AI Continues to Attract Strategic Funding from Venture Capital

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Soldex was created to bring the most useful blockchain project for investors — artificial intelligence. We know you’ve already had occasions where you wished there is a bot that can help you trade cryptocurrencies, just like what you are seeing in forex and stocks. Trading with an AI is so much easier, especially if you want to save time learning the charts or guessing what the market would look like tomorrow or the next few days.
ciodive.com

AI supports strategy, but few businesses have mature adoption: report

The main benefit of enterprise AI is its ability to improve planning and decision making, according to 57% of executives in a report released Monday by Cognizant. The survey consulted 1,000 executives representing 11 industry sectors. More than half of respondents said AI was "an invaluable tool" for interpreting unstructured...
internationalinvestment.net

Abrdn acquires AI solutions business Exo Investing

Abrdn has completed a deal to acquire AI-driven wealth management solution business Exo Investing for an undisclosed fee, with the firm hoping to build an "industry leading" technology offering. The deal, which is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2021, will see abrdn launch "24/7 digital wealth management"...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Canaan Enhances Its AI Business Through Investment In Leading Visual Solution Provider

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that the Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hangzhou Canaan Creative Information Technology Limited, has entered into an agreement with Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology ( Shanghai) Co., Ltd.("PWSH"), a subsidiary of Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) - Get Report ("Pixelworks") to invest approximately US$3.1 million in cash in exchange for an equity interest in PWSH (the "Investment"), subject to certain closing conditions.
Softwarenojitter.com

Genesys, NICE Continue AI Push for Improved CX

The AI revolution in the contact center has been well underway for some time, and as apparent by a pair of announcements this week from Genesys and separately NICE, it’s not slowing down any time soon. And for contact centers, AI is no longer a nice-to-have — but a must...
SoftwareBank Info Security

Assessing AI Security Solutions: Questions to Ask

Nat Smith, senior director security analyst at Gartner, describes what factors potential buyers should consider when vendors pitch artificial intelligence-enabled security solutions. Smith recommends security leaders ask vendors questions to help navigate through the AI hype, such as, "How frequently are the models updated? What data is used to build...
Businessaithority.com

Launch Of Aicadium, A Global Centre Of Excellence In AI Technologies And Solutions Founded By Temasek

Aicadium will empower companies across the globe to achieve better business outcomes by delivering and scaling AI-as-a-Service. Aicadium, a global AI Centre of Excellence, was launched to empower companies to achieve better business outcomes through the adoption and delivery of AI technologies and solutions. Founded by Temasek, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore, Aicadium will leverage a common machine learning platform to deliver AI-as-a-Service from discovery to deployment. Based in Singapore and San Diego, CA, Aicadium’s management, data scientists, software and solutions engineers are being assembled with the guidance of Michael Zeller, Head of AI Strategy & Solutions at Temasek.
Benzinga

How Infobird Compares to Other Leading Customer Support SaaS Solutions

Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer engagement solutions in China. Infobird helps companies optimize every stage of the customer journey, including brand awareness and post-sales relationship management. Infobird is often compared to other customer support software-as-a-service (SaaS) systems, such as Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Twilio...
Healthaithority.com

FDB Launches Clinical Decision Support Analytics Solution

Healthcare Organizations Gain Actionable Insights into the Effectiveness of Clinical Decision Support Across the Care Continuum. FDB the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, announced the launch of FDB CDS Analytics during the 2021 HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas. The solution enables healthcare provider organizations to easily identify, monitor and customize clinical decision support (CDS) in their electronic health record (EHR), which ultimately helps enhance clinician user experiences and advances CDS impact across all care areas to improve patient outcomes.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ: ISSC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.18 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. For earnings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy