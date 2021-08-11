SmartStream AI Solution Supports Continuous Streaming Of Reconciliations
SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management solutions provider, announces the launch of SmartStream Air Version 4, which provides the continuous streaming of reconciliations using the latest AI cloud-native technology. The new version will manage large volumes of data in a variety of non-standard formats and structures, it will check for accuracy and completeness on a continuous basis, without the need to reload unmatched items.aithority.com
