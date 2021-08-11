Cancel
LG Energy Solution And Kasselman Join Forces To Future-proof The Northeast

By PR Newswire
SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution, South Korea's leading manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries, has recently partnered with Kasselman Solar, a top solar installer headquartered in New York, to inform local homeowners about how they can achieve better energy independence as the company continues to restore consumer trust in the sector. With both companies boasting decades of experience, LG Energy Solution and Kasselman come together as a dynamic duo set to change the way locals experience solar, while also preparing them for potential grid outages and natural disasters.

As leaders in the energy industry, both companies want to help consumers navigate the often confusing and overwhelming vetting process for selecting reliable solar + storage installers. With thousands of companies now offering solar solutions, some have resorted to communicating misleading or inaccurate information to boost their sales in the highly competitive market. Therefore, homeowners must be more mindful than ever when selecting a trusted and certified installer that will be around for decades to come. The decision to go solar is a massive investment that will ultimately allow consumers to install their own personal power plant at home, which makes the need for long-lasting maintenance services and guaranteed safety key factors in their decision making.

LG Energy Solution aims to exceed every homeowner's expectation which is why it only partners with a small number of hand-selected LG Certified Installers. As a widely trusted installer, Kasselman Solar was selected on the back of its 70 successful years of experience that has seen it lead the solar market with its pioneering innovation and unwavering integrity. Kasselman's core values perfectly align with LG Energy Solution, as they both see homeowners as energy partners rather than customers. In doing so, the company's longevity ensures leading quality craftsmanship, reliability, and utmost customer satisfaction. They have also proven their positive impact across all areas of their business, thanks to a strong focus on building relationships based on trust and reputation forged by results.

"Kasselman Solar is elated to kick off its strategic partnership with LG Energy Solution, one of the industry's premiere home battery providers," said Kasselman Solar CEO Steve Kasselman. "We see this as an extraordinary opportunity to ensure that our customers are receiving state-of-the-art, highly efficient, future-proof systems, while also working with a company that aligns its core values with Kasselman Solar."

To make a positive impact, the immediate goal of both LG Energy Solution and Kasselman is to help homeowners protect their homes with sustainable and cost-effective solar energy. The combination of solar + storage works seamlessly together; the panels powering the home during the day with all the excess energy being stored in the battery for power at night. Once the sun sets, the battery can continue powering the entire home to help the homeowner remain energy independent into the evening and save money. In the event of a blackout or natural disaster, a homeowner with a home battery installed might be the only home in the neighborhood left with working lights.

"Through strategic partnership with Kasselman Solar, we have the opportunity to help families be prepared against the unknown," stated Linh Tran, Director of Sales - Residential ESS at LG Energy Solution. "LG's home battery, RESU, supplies emergency power during outages and under threats of natural disasters, all with renewable solar generated power. RESU's technology should be considered for anyone seeking alternatives to traditional grid power."

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution is a global leader delivering advanced lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV), Mobility & IT applications, and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). With 30 years of experience in advanced battery technology, it continues to grow rapidly towards the realization of sustainable life. With over 24,000 employees working within its robust global network that spans the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia, LG Energy Solution is more committed than ever to developing innovative technologies that will bring the future energy a step closer. For more information, please visit https://www.lgensol.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-energy-solution-and-kasselman-join-forces-to-future-proof-the-northeast-301353168.html

SOURCE LG Energy Solution

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
