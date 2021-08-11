Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseland, NJ

Milestone Scientific Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Business Update Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced it will host a conference call at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, August 16, 2021 to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, as well as the Company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 1- 844-369-8770 for U.S. callers or 862-298-0840 for international callers. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2306/42492 or on the Company's website at https://www.milestonescientific.com/.

An audio replay of the call will be available through August 30, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S callers or 919-882-2331 for international callers and by entering the access code: 42492.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology ® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com .

Contact:David Waldman or Natalya RudmanCrescendo Communications, LLCEmail: mlss@crescendo-ir.com Tel: 212-671-1020

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseland, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyse American#Mlss#Company#Milestone Scientific Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Prospect Capital Schedules Fiscal Year Earnings Release And Conference Call

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced it expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission its report on Form 10-K containing results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 after the close of the markets. The Company also expects to issue its earnings press release on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 after the close of the markets.
BusinessStreet.Com

Atlassian Corp. Plc Class A

I just wish that people knew more about themselves and took the education necessary to understand what can wrong. I'm not impressed by the markets' moves and they could easily foil even the best plans -- but here's how to position yourself. Palantir is likely to get a lot of...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Amergent Hospitality Issues 2021 Second Quarter Update

Reports Profitable Quarter on Revenue Growth of 22.7%. CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCQB:AMHG) ('Amergent' or the 'Company'), owner, operator and franchisor of multiple nationally-recognized restaurant brands, today provided the following corporate update covering its fiscal year 2021 second quarter performance. Amergent Hospitality...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Century Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Century Therapeutics, (NASDAQ: IPSC) recently reported financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. “With the proceeds raised from our IPO in June, we are well positioned to advance our lead candidate CNTY-101 toward clinical development, targeting IND filing in mid-2022,” said Lalo Flores, Chief Executive Officer, Century Therapeutics. “We continue our investment in our iPSC platforms and are pleased with the progress achieved in developing iPSC-derived cell product candidates for the treatment of cancers with high unmet clinical need. We look forward to providing scientific updates on our programs and platform in the second half of 2021.”
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

NI Holdings, Inc. Announces $5M Repurchase Plan

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NI Holdings, Inc. (NODK) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an authorization for the repurchase of up to approximately $5 million of the company's outstanding common stock. This authorization, in addition to a previous authorization currently in place, supports our planned approach to capital deployment to create long-term value for our shareholders - through share repurchases and future strategic acquisitions.
Financial ReportsKPVI Newschannel 6

Cansortium Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Monday, August 23 at 5:00 p.m. ET

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Arista Networks, Inc. For: Aug 12 Filed by: Brennan Ita M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The exercise and...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Targovax To Present At Upcoming Scientific Conferences

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that members of its executive management team is invited to present and participate at upcoming conferences. Novel Combination Approaches to Oncolytic VirotherapyDate: 17 Aug 2021Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund (CBO)Time: 18:00 CET. Next Generation Cancer Vaccine Development SummitDate: 7 September...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Adial Pharmaceuticals Schedules Conference Call To Provide Clinical Update And Discuss Positive Business Developments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) ("Adial" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced it will host a conference call at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, August 20, 2021 to provide a clinical update and discuss the latest business developments.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

BiomX To Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast On August 16, 2021

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) ("BiomX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and a live audio webcast on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, to report second quarter 2021 financial results and provide business updates. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0724 (U.S.), 1-809-406-247 (Israel) or 1-201-389-0898 (International). The live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.biomx.com.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PureCycle Technologies Provides Second Quarter 2021 Update

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (PCT) , a company focused on polypropylene recycling, today announced a corporate update and financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. Management Commentary. "We continue to execute against our strategic objectives since our...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Processa Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results And Provides Corporate Update

Adds fourth clinical asset, RX-3117, and target s major milestones in the second half of 2021. HANOVER, Md., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing drugs to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have an unmet medical need condition, announces today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and provides corporate update.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Palantir beats second-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

(Compares with estimates, adds forecast, and shares) Aug 12 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter sales above expectations, as the U.S. data analytics firm shored up more software contracts with corporations and government agencies. Shares of the Denver, Colorado-based company were...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

HempFusion Wellness Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings And Host Conference Call On August 16, 2021

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO)(" HempFusion" or the " Company"), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, announced today it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, August 16, 2021 followed by an 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time), conference call and webcast with a question-and-answer session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy