Afterpay Unlocks Unprecedented Access To New York Fashion Week

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Afterpay (ASX:APT), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, released its New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Showsevents calendar to reignite retail and unlock unparalleled consumers access to latest and most exciting fashion in the United States.

Kicking-off in the heart of New York's Times Square on Tuesday, September 7, Afterpay will extend NYFW throughout the city and beyond, with a series of live shopping and interactive events, surprise-and-delight moments and social takeovers, to bring the unique experiences of fashion week to New Yorkers and Americans nationwide.

This September, consumers can participate in NYFW through extensive interactive programing, including:

September 6:

  • Afterpay's DROPSHOP Takes Over Times Square: Leveraging the power of Afterpay's The DROPSHOP franchise and Snapchat's revolutionary technology, Afterpay will bring drop culture to the streets with an in-person drop-style, immersive shopping event.

September 8:

  • House of Afterpay:A pop-up shopping destination that will feature retail experiences, educational programming and In-Real-Life Styling sessions. Additional headline events at House of Afterpay include:
  • Small Business Showcase:Providing a unique opportunity for consumers to discover smaller brands who do not typically show during NYFW, House of Afterpay will host designers with a shopping event hosted by Zanna Roberts Rassi .

September 9:

  • See Now, Buy Now:Rising-star LaQuan Smith will launch his first "See Now, Buy Now" show during NYFW - giving consumers a front row seat to shop the collections from their own home.
  • Turning the City Bondi Mint:Keep your eyes peeled for a new color in the sky - the Empire State Building will turn Bondi Mint with help from Afterpay's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Nick Molnar and special guests

September 10:

  • NFYW Styling Session:Fashionistas are invited to join celeb stylist Kate Young and fashion and beauty expert Zanna Roberts Rassi for a must-attend styling session featuring the best looks from REVOLVE for NYFW21.
  • Afterpay Quarter: For one day only, shoppers are invited to celebrate NYFW and New York retail. Activities at the Quarter include DJ sets, a roller rink, treat giveaways, cafe seating, merch shop with tote bags hand painted by NYC artist Queen Andrea , and more.
  • Surprise Afterparty: For one night only, Afterpay is offering a surprise pop up event with special guests. More details to come.

"This September, Afterpay is championing the city that never sleeps, igniting New York City retail and opening fashion to the consumer in a way that has never been done before," says Nick Molnar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Afterpay."With a week of interactive events, Afterpay is proud to support New York City's economy and jumpstart a fresh future for the fashion industry across the globe.

For information on Afterpay's events, visit https://www.afterpay.com/en-US/nyfw

About Afterpay LimitedAfterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to buy products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest or extended debt. As of June 2021, Afterpay is offered by nearly 100,000 of the world's favourite retailers, and is used by nearly 16 million active customers globally.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afterpay-unlocks-unprecedented-access-to-new-york-fashion-week-301353426.html

SOURCE Afterpay

