Heartland Dental Selects Dentira As Its Clinical Supply Procurement Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentira, Inc, today announced that Heartland Dental, the largest Dental Support Organization in the United States, has chosen Dentira to optimize the ordering experience for Heartland supported offices. Dentira was selected based on its ability to address several key operational and data integration requirements to aid Heartland Dental in its mission to support dentists and their teams as they deliver the highest quality dental care and experiences to the communities they serve.

Heartland Dental provides non-clinical, administrative support services to over 2,300 supported dentists across 38 states. Heartland Dental sought a clinical supply chain solution that could effectively and efficiently aggregate multiple dental suppliers in a unified, easy-to-use platform. Dentira's vertically integrated clinical supply chain platform aggregates catalogs of all suppliers into one master catalog and is the platform offering real-time integration with suppliers, helping dental offices access accurate pricing and vendor inventory status information.

"Dentira's clinical supply chain platform has provided Heartland Dental with a highly sophisticated yet easy-to-use, scalable solution to give our Operations and Sourcing teams a unified view of spend as well as insights into areas of operational efficiencies—allowing our supported dentists to reduce many of the costs of practicing," said Brandon Belford, Vice President of Strategic Sourcing for Heartland Dental. "With Heartland Dental's expansive supplier network, it was imperative to find a solution which met our ever-growing clinical supply chain requirements, and Dentira quickly delivered a comprehensive solution in a matter of weeks across all Heartland offices. The platform is easily customizable, allowing us to pick and choose specific modules we need and we are very pleased with the results."

"We are proud and honored to work with Heartland Dental, the premier DSO in the United States, helping them enhance its clinical supply chain capabilities. Dentira was conceived with the sole objective of bringing real-time, cloud-based, clinical supply chain technology to dental practices. As a result of focusing on the needs of dental practices—which enables dentists to focus on their patients—Dentira has rapidly grown to offer services to over 8,000 practices since its launch just two years ago," said Vik Gupta, Founder and CEO of Dentira. "Because of technology differentiation, we are getting a lot of traction with independent dentists and DSOs of all different sizes. Our Artificial intelligence and machine learning driven platform has allowed us to build a strong pipeline of prospective customers."

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into supporting over 2,300 dentists in more than 1,400 dental offices across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.

About Dentira

Dentira Inc is the fastest growing vertically integrated procurement platform for the Dental Industry in the United States. Based in San Francisco, Dentira supports over 8,000 dental clinics in the United States and multiple DSO's. Dentira's best-in-class procurement platform makes it easy to save time and money. For additional information, please email contact@dentira.com or call 415-715-1670.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heartland-dental-selects-dentira-as-its-clinical-supply-procurement-platform-301353057.html

SOURCE Heartland Dental