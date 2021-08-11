Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Heartland Dental Selects Dentira As Its Clinical Supply Procurement Platform

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentira, Inc, today announced that Heartland Dental, the largest Dental Support Organization in the United States, has chosen Dentira to optimize the ordering experience for Heartland supported offices. Dentira was selected based on its ability to address several key operational and data integration requirements to aid Heartland Dental in its mission to support dentists and their teams as they deliver the highest quality dental care and experiences to the communities they serve.

Heartland Dental provides non-clinical, administrative support services to over 2,300 supported dentists across 38 states. Heartland Dental sought a clinical supply chain solution that could effectively and efficiently aggregate multiple dental suppliers in a unified, easy-to-use platform. Dentira's vertically integrated clinical supply chain platform aggregates catalogs of all suppliers into one master catalog and is the platform offering real-time integration with suppliers, helping dental offices access accurate pricing and vendor inventory status information.

"Dentira's clinical supply chain platform has provided Heartland Dental with a highly sophisticated yet easy-to-use, scalable solution to give our Operations and Sourcing teams a unified view of spend as well as insights into areas of operational efficiencies—allowing our supported dentists to reduce many of the costs of practicing," said Brandon Belford, Vice President of Strategic Sourcing for Heartland Dental. "With Heartland Dental's expansive supplier network, it was imperative to find a solution which met our ever-growing clinical supply chain requirements, and Dentira quickly delivered a comprehensive solution in a matter of weeks across all Heartland offices. The platform is easily customizable, allowing us to pick and choose specific modules we need and we are very pleased with the results."

"We are proud and honored to work with Heartland Dental, the premier DSO in the United States, helping them enhance its clinical supply chain capabilities. Dentira was conceived with the sole objective of bringing real-time, cloud-based, clinical supply chain technology to dental practices. As a result of focusing on the needs of dental practices—which enables dentists to focus on their patients—Dentira has rapidly grown to offer services to over 8,000 practices since its launch just two years ago," said Vik Gupta, Founder and CEO of Dentira. "Because of technology differentiation, we are getting a lot of traction with independent dentists and DSOs of all different sizes. Our Artificial intelligence and machine learning driven platform has allowed us to build a strong pipeline of prospective customers."

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into supporting over 2,300 dentists in more than 1,400 dental offices across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.

About Dentira

Dentira Inc is the fastest growing vertically integrated procurement platform for the Dental Industry in the United States. Based in San Francisco, Dentira supports over 8,000 dental clinics in the United States and multiple DSO's. Dentira's best-in-class procurement platform makes it easy to save time and money. For additional information, please email contact@dentira.com or call 415-715-1670.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heartland-dental-selects-dentira-as-its-clinical-supply-procurement-platform-301353057.html

SOURCE Heartland Dental

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procurement#Dental Work#Dentists#Kkr#Dentira Inc#Operations And Sourcing#With Heartland Dental#Dmd#Kkr#The Dental Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
HIT Consultant

Streamline Health Acquires RCM Consulting Firm Avelead for $20M

– Streamline Health Solutions, Inc., a provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, announced the acquisition of Avelead Consulting, LLC (“Avelead”), a provider of solutions and services to improve revenue integrity for healthcare providers. – Financial terms of the...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market | Increase in Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations in Low Cost Markets

TMR Research is a leader in developing well-researched reports. The expertise of the researchers at TMR Research makes the report stand out from others. TMR Research reports help the stakeholders and CXOs make impactful decisions through a unique blend of innovation and analytical thinking. The use of innovation and analytical thinking while structuring a report assures complete and ideal information of the current status of the market to the stakeholders.
SciencePosted by
HIT Consultant

ClosedLoop.ai Raises $34M to Expand Healthcare Data Science Platform

– ClosedLoop.ai., an Austin, TX-based healthcare data science platform, today announced it has raised $34 million in Series B financing led by Telstra Ventures with participation from Breyer Capital, Greycroft Ventures, .406 Ventures, and Healthfirst. Notable angel investors Adam Boehler (former director of CMMI & CEO of Landmark Health) and Sam Palmisano (former CEO of IBM) also participated in the round.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Unite Us Acquires Health Analytics Platform Carrot Health

– Unite Us, a New York City-based company connecting health and social care services, today announced the acquisition of Carrot Health, an action-oriented health analytics company focused on removing barriers to health and optimizing care. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The combination of predictive analytics powerhouse...
Businessaithority.com

Periscope Equity Makes Platform Investment In Leading Healthcare-Focused Cybersecurity Firm

Investment in CyberMaxx will accelerate growth and product innovation. Periscope Equity, a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on investments in technology-enabled business services, announced that it has invested in CyberMaxx, LLC through a recapitalization in partnership with management. CyberMaxx provides the healthcare industry with a full suite of services...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Expands IUGO Care Platform To Support Medicare-Funded RPM, CCM And BHI Services For HIV Patients

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that, in response to customer demand, it has expanded its proprietary iUGO Care platform to support Medicare-funded Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) services provide by clinicians treating HIV patients.
Retaildcvelocity.com

RJW LOGISTICS GROUP LAUNCHES GAME-CHANGING SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYTICS PLATFORM

WOODRIDGE, IL (August 17, 2021) – RJW Logistics Group, Inc. (“RJW” or the “Company”), a leading provider of retail logistics for consumer-packaged goods companies, announced today the launch of RJW Edge – an analytics platform designed to deliver industry-leading transparency and operational excellence across retail supply chains. RJW Edge produces data-driven insights and on-demand reporting across the entire retail supply chain, aggregating critical information into an intuitive platform that drives enhanced decision making and continuous supply chain improvement.
Healthbiospace.com

1: Technological Innovations in the Healthcare Set to Propel Polysaccharide Hemostatic System Sales

Polysaccharide Hemostatic Systems become highly Sought-after as Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Rises. The Fact.MR market survey on the polysaccharide hemostatic testing market provides insights into recent developments across various segments in the market products, applications, and end-users. It also highlights growth strategies adopted by vendors to improve sales in the market.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Periscope Equity invests in CyberMaxx to accelerate growth and product innovation

Periscope Equity announced that it has invested in CyberMaxx through a recapitalization in partnership with management. CyberMaxx provides the healthcare industry with a full suite of services to prevent, detect, and respond to cyberattacks. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Nashville, CyberMaxx’s proprietary software, along with its extensive healthcare expertise, protects highly regulated industries that require cloud-based and on-premise security solutions.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global BFSI Security Market Report 2021-2030: Increased Digitalization And Integration Drive Operational Efficiency

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global BFSI Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study examines opportunities for physical security (surveillance, command and control, communication equipment, and screening and detection), cybersecurity (firewalls, antivirus protection, active network detection solutions, and data analytics and storage), and converged security (access control and identity management, risk-averse security services, and managed services) through 2030.
Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Panel: Integrating Innovation Into Health Plan Strategies

Fueled by the rapid adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring during the pandemic, health plans are making innovation a key ingredient of both their short- and long-term strategies. They’re finding new ways, through technology, to address gaps in care and connect members to healthcare resources when and where they need help. This panel explores how health plans are including new technologies and resources in existing products, how they evaluate these tools and how these innovations will play a part in their future plans.
Businessaithority.com

UnityPoint Health Selects Premier Inc. For Strategic Supply Chain Partnership

Joins Premier GPO to drive supply chain and performance improvement. Partnership will also be powered by PINC AI technologies, analytics and services. UnityPoint Health, a leading network of hospitals, clinics and home care services across the Midwest, has partnered with Premier Inc., a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, to foster optimal management of its supply chain portfolio and support high-value healthcare.
Businesshealthleadersmedia.com

Evolent Health Acquiring Vital Decisions in $130M Deal

Edison, New Jersey-based Vital Decisions specializes in end-of-life care. Arlington, Virginia-basedEvolent Health has announced its planned $130 million purchase of Vital Decisions, an Edison, New Jersey-based telehealth company that specializes in end-of-life care. Under the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year, Evolent will acquire...
Horsham, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Clinical Ink CBO Jonathan Andrus Selected as DTRA Co-Leader

HORSHAM, PA — Clinical Ink, a global clinical trial technology company, recently announced that CBO Jonathan Andrus has been selected to co-lead the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance’s (DTRA) Initiative 4B: Collaborate on Regulatory Gaps. Building on his extensive relationships with the EMA, FDA, MHRA, and other agencies in driving industry collaboration, Andrus will lead this component of a Priority Initiative — one of four — that the DTRA has established to guide industry leadership and growth:
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

42 North Dental Continues To Expand Its Footprint With The Addition Of Dream Smile, Its 84th Supported Dental Practice

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42 North Dental (42northdental.com) adds Dream Smile (dreamsmiledental.com) as its newest supported dental practice. This practice marks its 84 th location and 33 rd supported brand. The practice joins a robust portfolio of thriving, high-quality dental practices in the Northeast. Since 1994, Dream Smile has been led by co-Dental Directors Dr. Evetta Shwartzman and Dr. Konstantin Ronkin who will continue to provide care to patients and mentorship to their team. They are joined by three associate dentists, two dental hygienists, and a practice manager.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The IBDEA Selects B&R Compliance Associates As Its Compliance Services Provider

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Beverage Dispensing Equipment Association (IBDEA) has selected B&R Compliance Associates, an EquipNet company, as its compliance services providerIBDEA members can now contact B&R for guidance and support on regulatory and compliance issues. As part of this new relationship, IBDEA members can access EquipNet's family of compliance service providers, including B&R, United Alliance Services, and Occu-Med.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

KSL Capital Partners Launches Select Service Hotel Platform

An affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC (“KSL”), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, has launched Mission Hill Hospitality, a portfolio company created to acquire select service and extended stay hotels. To date, Mission Hill Hospitality has acquired 12 hotels. KSL historically has focused on full-service hotels, particularly...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global $130 Bn Revenue Cycle Management Software Markets To 2030: Lower Adoption Rate Of Automated Systems Due To The Shortage Of Skilled Professionals Limits Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Revenue Cycle Management Software Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global revenue cycle management software market is expected to grow from $63.392 billion in 2020 to $71.77 billion in 2021 at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy