Study Explores Why People Refuse to Hear About Secondary Genetic Findings

By Skylar Jeremias
ajmc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFear of negative emotions, lack of interest, and distrust of medical institutions were some of the reasons that participants refused to receive information regarding medically actionable secondary genetic findings, even after they received additional education on what the findings would include. Concerns about negative emotions, information relevancy, and government entities...

www.ajmc.com

#Genetic Variation#Genetic Information#Black People#Genetics In Medicine#Nih#Non Black#White#Asian American
