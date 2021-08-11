Cancel
﻿IP Infusion Partners With Wipro Limited To Deliver Validated Disaggregated Networking Solutions

IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced a strategic partnership with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, to collaborate on delivering end-to-end disaggregated networking solutions. Wipro and IP Infusion are collaborating to provide the best combination of hardware, software, and delivery model, while maintaining ecosystem flexibility and system stability.

The strategic relationship will result in hardware/software solutions, based on IP Infusion's proven industry-leading network operating system protocol stacks of the OcNOS® network operating system, along with Wipro's merchant silicon-based hardware design and verification, in addition to market leading ODM hardware for a wide range of fronthaul and backhaul solutions.

The joint solution offerings include Distributed Cell Site Gateways (DCSG), Fronthaul Gateway (FHGW), Provider Edge Routers (PE), Open Optical and packet transport, OpenSoftHaul and Data Center network solutions.

"Disaggregated networking requires a robust ecosystem, including system integrators to expand the scope and implementation of disaggregated network solutions. Wipro, a significant system integrator for the networking industry, has a long history of mobile operator engagement and implementation expertise," said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. "Wipro's experience in Network Testing and Lab Management uniquely enables them to provide end-to-end testing of network services and the system integration required for the deployment of disaggregated solutions. Combined with IP Infusion's validated disaggregation solutions, telecom and data communications operators will have a turn-key model and allow them to accelerate their pace of innovation and reduce overall CapEx and OpEx."

"Some of the key technology enablers of next generation 5G infrastructure are software-defined networking (SDN) / network functions virtualization (NFV), cloud native virtual network functions (VNFs), disaggregation and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) driven network automation. We are excited to partner with IP Infusion and integrate these technologies and offer end-to-end solutions to our clients including complete technology lifecycle management," said T V Sriram, Vice President and Global Head - Comms & Tech, iDEAS, Wipro Limited. "Wipro has also made strategic investments in hardware design capabilities, test labs and merchant silicon-based software solutions in this space."

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today's networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 350 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005057/en/

