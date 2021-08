EA's Madden NFL 22 releases on August 20, but you can actually start playing the American professional football game as soon as August 12. The Madden NFL EA Play trial begins Thursday, August 12, for subscribers--and only on console, apparently. That's more than a week before the game officially launches. This is the full version of the game, but the one "catch" is that it's only a 10-hour trial. As such, you'll want to remember to close the game completely when you're finished in a particular sitting so you get the most out of it.