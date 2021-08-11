Cancel
Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay Airport raises fees

By Sarah Wright
Half Moon Bay Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Half Moon Bay Airport is raising its rates effective Aug. 1 after waiving annual increases last year due to COVID-19. The airport, which is owned and operated by San Mateo County, which also operates the San Carlos Airport, is financed entirely by revenues from users and tenants. Airport Manager Gretchen Kelly wrote in an email to the Review that after the airport waived its annual 3 percent increase last year, the increase will be added to aircraft hangar, aircraft storage and aircraft tie-down accounts this year.

www.hmbreview.com

Comments / 0

