Dixie Fire now among state’s most destructive wildfires: More than 500 homes destroyed [San Francisco Chronicle]
Aug. 11—The Dixie Fire has destroyed more than 500 homes, making it among the most destructive fires in California’s history. Firefighters provided the information on property destruction on Tuesday night, saying the fire had destroyed 1,027 structures, including 547 single residences, eight multiple-residences, 131 non-residential commercial, eight mixed-use commercial and residential structures, and 333 “minor structures,”www.dailyrepublic.com
