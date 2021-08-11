Cancel
Dixie Fire now among state’s most destructive wildfires: More than 500 homes destroyed [San Francisco Chronicle]

Aug. 11—The Dixie Fire has destroyed more than 500 homes, making it among the most destructive fires in California’s history. Firefighters provided the information on property destruction on Tuesday night, saying the fire had destroyed 1,027 structures, including 547 single residences, eight multiple-residences, 131 non-residential commercial, eight mixed-use commercial and residential structures, and 333 “minor structures,”

Dixie Fire Now Worst Single-Source Wildfire In California’s History

Sacramento, CA — While the Dixie Fire burned its way to the top of a long list of horrific California wildfires, the International Panel on Climate Change released a much-anticipated working group report that predicts the world’s temperatures will rise beyond the tipping point of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) in 2030 — ten years earlier than initially forecast.
The Dixie Fire Now Measures More Than a Half-Million Acres

The Dixie Fire has destroyed over a thousand structures — nearly half of them homes — left tens of thousands displaced, and released millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere. Since it began on July 14, the wildfire has continued to burn mostly unchecked; the Dixie Fire, at the moment, is only 30% contained.
Dixie Fire now second-largest wildfire in California state history. Here’s what we know

After spreading by about 17,000 acres overnight, the Dixie Fire burning in Butte and Plumas counties is now the second-largest wildfire in California state history. The fire hit 463,477 acres (724 square miles) Sunday morning, surpassing the Mendocino Complex, which burned 459,123 acres in 2018 in Mendocino County and surrounding areas. Still at the top of the state’s list of largest fires is 2020’s August Complex, which charred 1,032,648 acres southeast of Eureka.

