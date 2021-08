Coachella promoter AEG has announced that vaccination will be mandatory for entry to all its events from 1st October. The new rules apply to both attendees heading to and staff working at the live giant's various dates. The company is the second-largest presenter of music events on the planet, with the only bigger firm Live Nation, which announced on 6th August that any performing artists could start asking for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry if they choose.