Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Civic Technologies Powers Age Verification Tech in New Vending Machine

By Chris Albrecht
Posted by 
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Something we’ve pondered here at The Spoon is how age verification might work for vending machines that sell beer or booze. We’ve seen other automated alcohol dispensers like Hop Robotics and Rotender rely on the venue where they are installed to have humans do the ID checking (think: a beer garden area at a festival). But Civic Technology announced today a new vending machine that uses blockchain, face mapping and QR codes to verify the age of the purchaser.

thespoon.tech

Comments / 0

TheSpoon

TheSpoon

Seattle, WA
231
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

 https://thespoon.tech/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Vending Machines#Tech#Civic Technology#New Vending Machine#Hop Robotics#Caesars Entertainment#The University Of Nevada#Black Fire#Identity Com#Pan Pacific#Smartpan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
TechnologyInfoQ.com

Machine Learning Technologies at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

National Olympic teams are using machine learning to gain an edge in competition over their opponents at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Machine learning technologies are being used at the international sports event from athlete data tracking, coaches’ real-time feedback that can tell athletes when to train and when to stop, to predicting sports injuries with algorithms.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Commercial Machine Learning Toolkit to Power Digital Business

The global Machine Learning (ML) market was valued at around $1.58 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately $20.83 billion in 2024, according to Zion market research. The application of cognitive technologies that leverage the emerging capabilities of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) are being adapted by companies of all sizes. Availability of cloud based GPU’s & TPU’s, open-source libraries, investments from corporates like Google, Facebook and availability of large scale datasets like Kaggle etc, is enabling the application of machine learning within reach for every product development.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Vending Machine Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Adoption Of Vending Machines To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the vending machine market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.33 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and information on leading vendors in the market including Azkoyen SA( Spain) , Compass Group Plc(UK) , Crane Co.(US) , FAS International Srl( Italy) , Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.( Japan) , GLORY Ltd.( Japan) , Orasesta Spa( Italy) , Royal Vendors Inc.(US) , Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd.( Japan) , and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK).
Computershngn.com

What is the Computing Power of the Mining machine? How to Convert the Mining Power Unit?

A word we often mention in digital currency mining is the computing power of the mining machine, such as Antminer S9 computing power 13.5T, Antminer L3+815G, what does computing power mean? What does computing power mean? ? How is the computing power unit defined? In fact, the meaning of computing power is very simple. It represents the computing power and calculation performance of the mining machine. He specifically represents the number of operations per second of the overall hash algorithm of the mining machine. We first need to know that the essence of mining is to solve a mathematical calculation. Whoever calculates it first will get a reward (coin). This mathematical calculation method is also very simple, that is, constantly trying to collide the results.
HealthHealthcare IT News

The future of aging technology and care

The rising number of seniors and the rising cost of care are making technologies that can provide services like remote care delivery critically important, requiring a focus on innovation to keep costs down. Brian Hozler, CEO of Lacuna Health, Sherwin Sheik, CEO of CareLinx, and Sumit Nagpal, CEO of Cherish...
TechnologyThrive Global

What Is Civic Tech?

The need for citizen participation in government has led to the deployment of various platforms that have helped gear efforts to address public issues. These technologies give people a voice in government. They have made it easy for the government to strengthen its relationship with its citizens and deliver vital services that would otherwise go unnoticed.
BusinessPosted by
TheSpoon

Beverage Tech Company Cirkul Raises $30M in Series B Funding

Cirkul, a beverage technology company, raised $30 million in a Series B round this week according to a press release sent to The Spoon. The round was led by AF Ventures and also saw participation from SC.Holdings, Siddhi Capital, and several other private investors. This brings the Cirkul’s total funding to $41.6 million.
Fort Wayne, INb969fm.com

Ivy Tech FW, Metal Technologies sign new program agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Metal Technologies recently signed an agreement to offer free tuition for any Ivy Tech degree to all full and part-time employees of Metal Technologies Inc. in Auburn through the College’s Achieve Your Degree program. Achieve Your Degree (AYD)...
BusinessZDNet

SAP acquires machine learning tech company SwoopTalent

SAP announced on Monday that it is acquiring machine learning tech company SwoopTalent in a deal centered around the company's intellectual property. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. SAP SuccessFactors chief product officer Meg Bear said delivering individualization at scale requires a powerful data platform...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheSpoon

Sama Provides the Data to Fight Food Waste and Power Cashierless Checkout

When we talk about artificial intelligence (AI) in food tech, it’s often about the end result: Cashierless checkout, crop assessment, autonomous vehicles, etc. But one thing that these solutions and any other using AI need is is good data. Sama is a company in the good data business, and it has built a platform that provides training data that other companies can use to speed up the development of their AI models.
Technologyaithority.com

Smarten Spaces Launches Powerful Technology Innovation for the New Hybrid Workplace

A Workplace Experience Breakthrough Hybrid Scheduler for Maximum Flexibility Powered by Artificial Intelligence. Smarten Spaces, an award-winning global leader in digital workplace technology, announced a new version of its flagship product, Jumpree, featuring a new Hybrid Scheduler to maximize employee engagement, collaboration, and productivity. According to Gartner, “Organizations are facing...
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning is Not Just for Big Tech

Using Natural Language Processing to Support Small Businesses. A family-owned and operated Italian delicatessen, Altomonte’s Italian Market, has been serving traditional Italian delicacies in the Greater Philadelphia area since the owners immigrated to the United States over 50 years ago. Starting off as a small one-room butcher shop in Germantown, Altomonte’s has grown into a business with two stores catering to thousands of customers a week. The owners, Frances and the late Michele, have blended Italian/American traditions with 21st-century ideas, especially with the help of their son, Vincent, and daughter, Maria. Altomonte’s still runs most of its analysis by tradition, including handpicking the steers for their butcher department intuitively knowing how much meat customers will buy depending on the time of year. Moving into the 21st century, they have incorporated technological advancements, such as touch screen kiosks for sandwich orders as well as other means of innovation to their business’s operations. These advancements to stay concurrent have also included building an internet presence, where there has been an extreme success with their social media platforms. So, where can Altomonte’s grow next? Can incorporating Machine Learning (ML) in their everyday operations continue to help build Altomonte’s Italian Market and Deli? The answer is yes. A family-owned and operated Italian Market, not a big tech firm from the Silicon Valley, can benefit from ML analysis.
San Diego, CAVentureBeat

Sales enablement platform Seismic acquires Lessonly, nabs $170M

Seismic, a sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform based in San Diego, California, today announced that it closed a $170 million series G round led by Permira, JMI Equity, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Jackson Square Ventures, Ameriprise, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price. The latest funding, which brings Seismic’s valuation to $3 billion and total raised to $440 million, comes as the company acquires Lessonly, an Indianapolis, Indiana-based developer of sales training, coaching, and enablement solutions.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

American Express Global Business Travel awarded technology patents

LONDON – American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) has been awarded two technology patents by the US Patent and Trademark Office. One patent (US Patent 11,068,939) was granted for a neural network for optimizing the display of hotels on a user interface. This technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) to process individual and company travel histories to make tailored hotel recommendations to travelers. The AI factors in a range of dynamically, weight-adjusted datapoints such as distance to meeting, loyalty program membership and past purchase decisions, for an optimal booking experience.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

New and emerging technologies — combined with low-tech existing solutions — could pave the way to net-zero emissions agriculture

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. New and emerging technologies could pave the way to net-zero carbon emissions agriculture in the next two decades, according to a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) last month.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheSpoon

When You Think About Food Robots, Consider the Remote Mining Facility

Whenever I talk with a food robot company, particularly a startup building an automated kiosk or vending machine, they always list the same target markets. Those include airports, universities, hospitals, military bases, and basically any location where there are a lot of people coming through at all hours of the day. So my ears perked up when Alex Barseghian, Founder of RoboEatz, said his company was looking to set up its robot in the middle of nowhere.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HID Global acquires Omni-ID to exted RFID portfolio and broaden footprint in Asia

HID Global announced that it has acquired Omni-ID, a manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications. The acquisition extends HID’s market leadership in RFID technology and strengthens its presence in India and China. “I am very pleased to...
ElectronicsPosted by
TheSpoon

SJW Robotics Aims to Franchise Its Automated Asian Meal Kiosk

One of the emerging trends we’re seeing in food robotics is the fully automated restaurant-in-a-box-style kiosk. These are big, standalone devices that store ingredients and cook up a variety of dishes. Already we’ve seen announcements for such machines from Hyper, Mezli, and Wavemaker Labs with its Nommi. Now you can add SJW Robotics to that list, as the company has plans to franchise its automated restaurant-in-a-box that serves Asian food.

Comments / 0

Community Policy