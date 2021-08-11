Refugee who fought fires in a California prison ordered deported to a country he’s never stepped foot in [San Francisco Chronicle]

Aug. 11—A former California prison firefighter granted early parole for good behavior was ordered deported Tuesday to Vietnam — a country he’s never been to. Phi Pham, 30, of Hayward learned his fate during a federal immigration hearing in Colorado, where he’s been detained since his June 16 release from Folsom State Prison. Convicted of shooting a man during an argument when he was 20, Pham earned an early release due to good behavior, the completion of multiple educational courses and the positive reviews he received from his civilian fire captain.