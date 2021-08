"All the feels were in that drawer. All my emotions and how I wanted to feel but the reality was there was so much confusion as to who the hell I was, and did it reflect me?" Have you ever given much thought to your knicker drawer and how it reflects each stage of your life? Does it reveal the person that you currently are? Or does it have knickers from the past that show what was or in the case of never worn items, what could have been? Kerry Hales is a Transformation Coach specialising in decluttering your life (www.kerryhales.com) – and she believes that if you’re stuck or something is holding you back in life, there’s no better place to begin than by looking in your knicker drawer…