Pennsylvania State

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 1,811 New Cases, 22 Additional Deaths

CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,811 new coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,241,843 cases and 27,925 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 847 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 204 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 11,805,722 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,783,954 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 63.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10 .

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,982,837 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 72,599 cases among residents and 15,706 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,431 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 29,592 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

