Premiere: DJ ADHD ‘Vortex’

Today, we are PSYCHED to debut the new album by Cinema Cinema! This album will melt your brain, baby!. Composed of cousins vocalist/guitarist Ev Gold and drummer Paul Claro, the band makes a lot of wild music. In the past, that has taken the form of skull-splitting, jagged-hardcore. But, they've been evolvign and warping, and their new album, CCXMDII is the freakiest one yet. Hell, it opens with an 18-minute abstract sound warp. The band gets far out here, and drift into free-jazz, ambient soundscapes, acoustic wisps, and even a little bit of extreme industrial. The even brought in hornsman Matt Darriau of The Klezmatics for an improv-track. They are swinging for the fences on this monster.