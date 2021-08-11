Cancel
Premiere: DJ ADHD ‘Vortex’

By Eoin Murray
djmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ ADHD will release a new EP, ‘Vortex’, via Chloé Robinson aka Barely Legal’s Pretty Weird Records this week. The Miami-born, London-based artist, who also producers under the name ALXZNDR as part of the Deep Medi family, offers up four crashing techno cuts on the new EP, produced almost entirely on an 808 and a 909. It’s fast, brash and ready to smash dancefloors, with subtle bassy nods to his low-end alias pushing through on tracks like ‘Wobble’ and ‘Blem’.

