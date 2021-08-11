Fountain woman in custody after attempt to flee

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Indiana County woman is behind bars after a traffic stop led police to discover three bricks of heroin inside the vehicle she was driving. According to the Kiski Township Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop at the Apollo-Ridge School complex around midnight. During that traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle was identified as 36-year-old Teanna Watkins, of Indiana, Pa. (Courtesy: Kiski Township Police) While searching the vehicle, the officer discovered three bricks, or 150 bags of heroin inside the vehicle. Watkins was taken into custody and taken to the Kiski Township Police Department. Police then discovered additional heroin and drug paraphernalia hidden inside Watkin’s clothing. Watkins is being held in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting arraignment on possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.