Lee County, FL

Lee Health caring for 492 people ill with COVID-19

By Erin O'Brien
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
Lee Health saw a 6% drop in ICU bed availability

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As of the Wednesday afternoon update, 492 people sick with COVID-19 are being cared for at Lee Health hospitals.

Of those patients, 71 are in the intensive care unit and 43 are on ventilators, according to Jonathon Little, Lee Health’s communications supervisor.

On Tuesday, Lee Health admitted 64 new COVID-19 patients and sent home 51 people who recovered.

Ninety-five percent of hospital beds at Lee Health hospitals are occupied.

There are still 14 pediatric COVID-19 patients at Golisano Children’s Hosptial, Little said.

