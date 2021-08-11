Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West costumed man not a Durham University student

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA white partygoer who appeared in a video apparently with his face blacked up to resemble Kanye West is not a Durham University student, the organisation has said. An internal investigation was launched after the video claiming he was a student was widely shared online. The university previously said the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Durham University#Bbc Co Uk#Blackface#Bbc North East Cumbria#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kanye West shares photo of his Atlanta stadium bedroom

Kanye West gave a glimpse of his humble living quarters while finishing "Donda." The "Jesus Walks" rapper has been living inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he finishes his new album, which was supposed to be released last Friday but has yet to come to fruition. Only a twin bed, a...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Kim K. joins Kanye West for mass unveiling of album 'Donda'

(Reuters) - Kim Kardashian joined her estranged husband Kanye West as he unveiled his latest album for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena. Kardashian, who in February filed for divorce from West, was pictured with their four young children at the packed 71,000 capacity Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta. The musician did not sing but hosted the huge party on Thursday to listen to tracks from “Donda,” named after his mother who died in 2007.
CelebritiesNewsweek

Man Sneaks Into Kanye West Album Party, Gets Better Seats Than Kim Kardashian

A TikToker has shared a video of himself seemingly sneaking into Kanye West's Donda album listening party, which took place on Thursday. West made headlines when he premiered his 10th studio album at the event, held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta—with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian being among the attendees on the night.
Page Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian’s Photos From Second Donda Listening Party Show Her Incognito Outfit And Kanye West Spending Time With Their Kids

The buildup to Kanye West’s Donda album release is getting weirder by the second. There's been not one but two listening parties – with a lot of cryptic visuals and lyrics to boot. (Still no album, though.) Not to mention, West also reactivated his Instagram account – with even more cryptic clues. His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is seemingly doing her part to add to all the mystique – in the way she knows best – by posting a ton of pics that include a show-stopping incognito outfit and family time with West.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Kim Kardashian West supports Kanye West at latest listening party

Kim Kardashian West supported Kanye West at his latest listening party on Thursday (05.08.21) night. The 44-year-old rapper held another fan event for his upcoming album ‘Donda’ at Atlanta’s Mercesdes-Benz Stadium – where he has been living while finishing off the record – and once again his estranged wife and their four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm, were in attendance for the bash.
Atlanta, GAthecut.com

Levitating to Kanye West’s Donda

Last night in Atlanta, Kanye West performed his highly anticipated upcoming album, Donda, for the second time. The scene in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has become Kanye’s new home, was livestreamed on Apple Music, along with every moment of preparation. The night opened with a Sunday Service-esque choir, and Kanye singing, “It’s the kingdom and the power and the glory forever.”
MusicHighsnobiety

Kanye West 'DONDA' Album Livestream

DONDA day is here, or at least, today is the day that Kanye West previously shared would be the release of his highly anticipated record. Instead, the rapper has graced us with a livestream from his room inside the Mercedez-Benz Arena, where he's reportedly been living to finish the album.
Relationshipsneworleanssun.com

Kim Kardashian 'focusing on co-parenting' with Kanye West

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): Amid divorce from Kanye West, American TV personality Kim Kardashian West is continuing to prioritize her kids, as could be seen recently when she travelled to Atlanta with them so they could attend their father's second 'Donda' listening party. "Kanye is in complete work mode...
RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye West For This Empowering Lesson

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Healthy Co-Parents to Their Kids. As Kanye West once said, "You can't tell me nothing." And now, the same goes for Kim Kardashian. During a guest appearance on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with Kristen Bell, the mom of four revealed the "best" lesson learned during her almost 10-year relationship with Kanye. "I got to a point—and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was," Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February, said, adding, "As long as he was true to himself, that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment."
MusicComplex

KayCyy Is a New Star From the School of Kanye West

KayCyy’s left knee keeps bouncing while we talk in the corner of a hotel room, but it’s unclear why. Maybe it’s the excitement of the moment. Just last night, he was running around clubs in Miami with Travis Scott after Rolling Loud. And two nights before that, he was by Kanye West’s side in the bowels of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a Donda listening session.
MusicVulture

Kanye West Very Nearly Releases Donda

Kanye West returned for one more party in ATL tonight, debuting his tenth album Donda. in the same venue as two weeks ago. Only this time, the event was actually preceded by Donda’s appearance on Apple Music for pre-sale. West set August 6 as the new release date, after missing his intended July 23 deadline. Ahead of West’s August 5 event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the rapper had holed up in the Atlanta venue, allegedly working to finish the album after debuting a rough cut to a sold-out crowd on July 22. That cut debuted appearances by rappers including Pusha-T, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and West’s Watch the Throne collaborator Jay-Z, who reportedly recorded his verse hours before West first played it. Earlier on August 5, West began livestreaming himself “finishing” the album at the stadium, with the stream featuring a clock counting down to 12:30 a.m. on August 6, by which time the album was released. A pre-order page went live on Apple Music hours before the the countdown clock finished.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Kanye West looking to move stadiums?

Kanye West is reportedly planning to move out of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and into another sports venue. Kanye West is "moving to another stadium". The 44-year-old rapper has been living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta since 23 July to finish his album 'Donda' after being so inspired by the crowd at his first listening party there, but days after hosting a second live streamed event for the as-yet unreleased record, it seems he's ready to move on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy