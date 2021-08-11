Kanye West costumed man not a Durham University student

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Healthy Co-Parents to Their Kids. As Kanye West once said, "You can't tell me nothing." And now, the same goes for Kim Kardashian. During a guest appearance on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with Kristen Bell, the mom of four revealed the "best" lesson learned during her almost 10-year relationship with Kanye. "I got to a point—and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was," Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February, said, adding, "As long as he was true to himself, that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment."