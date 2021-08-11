Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

XFX Radeon RX 6600 XT Speedster MERC 308 Review

mmorpg.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday we took a look at AMD’s RX 6600 XT, a GPU option targeting high-refresh rate 1080p gaming. Today, we’re still looking at the RX 6600 XT, however this time it’s the XFX variant. The XFX RX 6600 XT Speedster Mercury 308 Black is one of the AIB options available to buyers today, as AMD isn’t releasing a reference board at the moment. With a retail price of $419, how does the Merc 308 Black stack up, and does it do enough to justify 1080p gaming at a premium?

www.mmorpg.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfx#Merc#Speedster#Xfx Radeon Rx#Amd S Rx 6600 Xt#Aib#Hdmi#Displayport#Thicc#Anti Lag#Super Resolution#Fsr#Corsair Vengeance#Adata Falcon#Time Spy#Firestrike#Ultra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
Worldtech-critter.com

GIGABYTE’s Radeon RX 6600 XT series graphics card confirmed to arrive in Malaysia next week

GIGABYTE Malaysia has recently announced the Radeon RX 6600 XT series graphics card not long after AMD’s own reveal party. The first 2 models that will be pushed into the market are the Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING OC and Radeon RX 6600 XT EAGLE in which the former carries the WINDFORCE 3X triple-fan configuration that spins alternately between each other for optimized heat dissipation in addition to the graphene nano lubricant applied to the fans that further enhances the durability of the fan blades. Supported by a metal backplate, the GAMING OC variant is rated for the best gaming experience: Performance, RGB, and great cooling. Meanwhile, the latter grants almost all of the same hardware features albeit applied with the EAGLE aesthetics consisting of blue, black, and grey colors alongside a shiny logo.
Computerswepc.com

The Best RX 6700 XT Graphics Card In 2021

Picking the Best RX 6700 XT graphics card, like when shopping for any mid-high range GPU, can be a daunting task – given it’s the most important and expensive part of any gaming PC, but this page will make that process that much easier for you. The AMD Radeon RX...
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

Soon an AMD RADEON RX 6800 SE with 8 GB GDDR6 memory?

In reality, this is actually pretty unlikely, but this card has just turned up in the UserBenchmark database. So it is a NAVI 21 card with 8 GB of memory that was recorded in the software database and the latter performs better than an RX 6700 XT and slightly worse than an RX 6800.
Video Gamescommunitynewscorp.com

Children’s Pengyu Radeon RX 6600 XT VastArmor: An unknown model, but $ 463

Sure, the kids has nothing to do with the story, but it sounded so good with the pengyu that we couldn’t resist. So a new CG brand that just popped up in China and the latter would actually be produced in XFX’s factories, but without being a subsidiary brand. And the first card from this brand would be the RX 6600 XT VastArmor, a rather classic model, but nice, because it doesn’t matter in triple fans and 2.5 slots ./>
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

Amazon Games insists New World is safe to play despite reports of the MMO bricking some 3090 GPUs

Update: Amazon Games has issued a statement to GamesRadar+ in response to reports of select RTX 3090 graphics cards bricking while playing the beta for its MMO New World. The publisher said: "Hundreds of thousands of people played in the New World Closed Beta yesterday, with millions of total hours played. We’ve received a few reports of players using high-performance graphics cards experiencing hardware failure when playing New World.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Mysterious Radeon RX 6800 'Navi 21' Card with 8GB of GDDR6 Spotted

Hardware leaker and Twitter user @Komachi_Ensaka has spotted a very strange AMD Radeon graphics card based on the Navi 21 GPU that's equipped with just 8GB of memory, down from 16GB of memory typically installed on Navi 21-based Radeon RX 6800/6900-series boards. The product was spotted in the UserBenchmark database. Could this be a new contender for the best graphics cards, or perhaps an OEM-only card?
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

AMD RADEON RX 6600 XT: In-store prices of 469,519 euros

We have just received a price confirmation for the AMD RADEON RX 6600 XT graphics cards. A card that will not be available in the MBA and whose “unsustainable” MSRP is 399 euros apart from a few dozen coins. For other custom cards, the prices should be between 469 and...
Technologytech-critter.com

Review – PowerColor Red Devil RX 6600 XT

The review embargo for the Radeon RX 6600 XT has finally lifted and this time, we’ll be taking a look at the PowerColor Red Devil RX 6600 XT and see what kind of performance it can deliver. As it’s being marketed as a card for 1080P gaming, I think it’s fair for us to compare it with GeForce RTX 3060, which is also targeted for 1080P gaming so that we can see which is a better deal for the money.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT: The only current gaming graphics card for less than 500 euros

One day after its launch, the Radeon RX 6600 XT gaming graphics card is still available from several German retailers in the form of several manufacturer cards – not a matter of course in 2021. However, no one adheres to AMD’s price recommendation of 380 euros: The cheapest models start at 470 Euros, such as XFX’s Speedster Merc 308 and Gigabytes Gaming OC.
ComputersNeowin

AMD Radeon 21.8.1 driver comes with support for the new RX 6600 XT

AMD will be launching its latest Radeon graphics card, the RX 6600 XT, tomorrow, August 11, and to match with it, now there is a graphics driver. The release, named the Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.8.1 driver, is almost solely focused on this new GPU, which is aimed at 1080p gaming, arriving as the successor to the RX 5700 XT. The graphics card comes in at $379.
Video GamesHEXUS.net

HEXUS Week In Review: RX 6600 XT, Dark Rock TF 2 & Ryujin II 360

Remember the extravagant and absurdly expensive RoG Ryujin 360 cooler? Launched back in 2019 as "the ultimate thermal solution," the tarted-up Asetek-based cooler flattered to ... AMD's newest desktop GPU, Radeon RX 6600 XT is an impressive piece of engineering hamstrung by the twin evils of a subjectively high SEP...

Comments / 0

Community Policy