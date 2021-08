Halo multiplayer is always a contentious topic. Due to the series being around for so long, and people jumping on at various phases throughout its lifecycle, everyone has a different opinion on the particulars of what makes Halo, Halo. For purists in the Halo 2 and 3 era, multiplayer should not include sprinting or the ability to aim-down-sights (ADS). For those who have evolved with the games from Halo: Reach onwards, Spartan abilities have become a defining staple of the multiplayer experience. That’s only the broad strokes too. The nuances from Halo 2 to Halo 3, or Halo: Reach and Halo 4 are significant as well. Ask anyone which game they feel is the pinnacle of Halo multiplayer and you’ll get wildly different answers.