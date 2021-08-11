Nintendo Indie World: Everything announced during the August 2021 showcase

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for August 11th, 2021. It’s another one of those odd ones today, friends. I know the news is coming, but I don’t know what it is. By the time this is posted, you probably will know! Well, let’s do what we can and catch up on things tomorrow. We have a couple of news items today, a few new releases to look at, and some compelling new sales to check out. Also, a massive list of expiring sales. Wow! Let’s get to work!