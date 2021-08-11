Cancel
Nintendo Indie World: Everything announced during the August 2021 showcase

By Nadine Dornieden
imore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nintendo Switch features an extensive catalog of great indie games. Ever so often, Nintendo likes to showcase some of the games that they think their audience will be interested in, all in an adorable presentation called the Indie World Showcase. Nintendo premiered the second Indie World Showcase taking place this year on August 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET, but fans of indie games certainly aren't complaining. Here's everything that's been announced so far. If you missed the presentation, be sure to check it out in the video below.

