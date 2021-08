It’s time for another fall down the Xbox Game Pass for PC rabbit hole, as even more games come to the service’s PC incarnation this August. A great many games are coming on August 5, with seven major titles arriving on that day alone. The shining star of the month is Hades, which isn’t coming to the service until August 13. The game was widely acclaimed upon release, and is a truly engrossing rogue-lite that plenty of people will likely end up falling in love with now that they can sink hours into it at no extra cost.