UAB pediatrician: Alabama children should wear mask, get vaccinated to stay safe from rapidly spreading delta variant

“A lesson life has taught me is that, whether you think you are or not, you’re not in control of everything. It’s still a work in progress for me, I guess. I’m a problem solver, and I’ve always believed that you get what you make out of life – and I still do believe that a lot of the time – but there are certain things that are out of your control. It took me 40 years to come to that conclusion – that I could not control everything. With raising three kids, you have a lot of things happen that you really can’t change. It’s better to learn to come to grips with that sooner than later.” – Robert Brownell of Prattville.