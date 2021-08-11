UAB pediatrician: Alabama children should wear mask, get vaccinated to stay safe from rapidly spreading delta variant
A UAB expert on Tuesday said two things will keep younger children and teens safe from COVID-19 during the school year: wearing a mask and getting vaccinated. Dr. David Kimberlin said parents must put these methods front and center to defend children from the dangerous delta variant. Indeed, COVID has modified and mutated into the hyper-transmissible, hyper-infectious delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among children and adults. Birmingham and Mobile – along with Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas – are taking a hard hit from delta.rss.alabamanewscenter.com
