Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

UAB pediatrician: Alabama children should wear mask, get vaccinated to stay safe from rapidly spreading delta variant

By Donna Cope
Posted by 
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A UAB expert on Tuesday said two things will keep younger children and teens safe from COVID-19 during the school year: wearing a mask and getting vaccinated. Dr. David Kimberlin said parents must put these methods front and center to defend children from the dangerous delta variant. Indeed, COVID has modified and mutated into the hyper-transmissible, hyper-infectious delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among children and adults. Birmingham and Mobile – along with Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas – are taking a hard hit from delta.

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 5

Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Delta, AL
State
Mississippi State
Birmingham, AL
Society
State
Louisiana State
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
State
Arkansas State
Birmingham, AL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#On Children#Pediatricians#Covid#Children#Uab Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Outdoor Alabama announces 2022 photo contest

Almost anywhere across the state, outdoor enthusiasts can capture nature at its best for the Outdoor Alabama 2022 Photo Contest. For more than 10 years, thousands of amateur photographers have showcased Alabama’s scenic byways and breathtaking views. Photographers are required to use a hand-held camera to qualify for nine of...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: A few strong storms over northwest Alabama today

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for midweek from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. HOT, HUMID DAY AHEAD: We expect a pretty decent amount of sun across Alabama today with a high around 90 degrees this afternoon, but a few pop-up storms are possible during the peak of the heat. The better chance of thunderstorms is across the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama, and the Storm Prediction Center has a low-end marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms defined for areas north of a line from Hamilton to Decatur to Huntsville. A disturbance could bring a few thunderstorms there with strong, gusty winds.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ entices a nation of deal hunters from Alabama to Michigan

Arguably the biggest bargain hunt anywhere, the Route 127 Yard Sale stretches clear across America. Starting in the Deep South, the annual event runs 690 miles to within a few hours’ drive of Canada. Beginning in the rural Alabama town of Gadsden, it spans six states and attracts vacationing motor home enthusiasts, antique pickers and anyone who just loves to haggle. The sale is actually hundreds of little sales in hundreds of front yards, and perhaps just as many commercial vendors.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Averie Vulcano of Millbrook

“The biggest life lesson I have had to learn is that you can’t please everyone. Really, if you’re trying to live for everyone else you can’t live for yourself. You only have one life. It’s something I have a hard time with because I want to please everybody. I want to make everybody happy, but if I’m doing that all the time, I can’t be at my best.” – Averie Vulcano of Millbrook.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

UAB: Unless Alabama stops delta’s progression, state on ‘rocket track’ to 13,000 COVID cases a day

Eyeing the spread of the delta variant in Baldwin County and the southern area of the state, Dr. Sarah Nafziger said things aren’t looking good in Alabama. UAB projections show that if the variant continues spreading as it has on its southern path, within two weeks Alabama could see 13,000 cases of COVID-19 a day. That would translate to somewhere between 7,800 and 8,000 hospitalizations, nearly double what the state experienced in January.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Fred heads for Florida Panhandle, then southeast Alabama

James Spann forecasts Tropical Storm Fred’s potential impacts for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: We have rain falling early this morning across northeast Alabama and a few isolated showers over the western counties. The rest of the state is dry with temperatures mostly in the low 70s. Clouds will increase today statewide, and scattered showers and storms will develop during the day. Today’s high will be between 85 and 89 degrees for most places; the average high for Aug. 16 at Birmingham is 91.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

5 must-try seafood dishes at Alabama restaurants

Whether you’re visiting the Gulf or just grabbing a bite at your favorite local spot, you can find some amazing seafood throughout Alabama without having to look too hard. In fact, deciding what to get from a menu filled with mouthwatering dishes is often the hardest part of sitting down to a seafood dinner. That’s why we’re highlighting five must-try seafood dishes you can find right here in our state.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Sun, scattered storms for Alabama through the weekend; still watching Fred

James Spann forecasts more standard summer weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. ROUTINE SUMMER WEATHER CONTINUES: Alabama’s weather won’t change much through Sunday. We expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with the usual round of daily scattered showers and thunderstorms, most active between noon and 10 p.m. The chance of any specific spot getting wet each day is 40-50%; the high will be in the low 90s Friday, close to 90 Saturday and in the upper 80s Sunday. Pretty much what you expect in mid-August around here.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama’s trail systems good for economy and quality of life

Brian Rushing knows a good business plan when he sees it. As director of Economic Development Initiatives for the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development (UACED), Rushing’s responsibilities include assisting the Alabama Trails Commission (ATC) with promoting, developing and facilitating a statewide trail system. Rushing says the math makes the sell easy.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Robert Brownell of Prattville

“A lesson life has taught me is that, whether you think you are or not, you’re not in control of everything. It’s still a work in progress for me, I guess. I’m a problem solver, and I’ve always believed that you get what you make out of life – and I still do believe that a lot of the time – but there are certain things that are out of your control. It took me 40 years to come to that conclusion – that I could not control everything. With raising three kids, you have a lot of things happen that you really can’t change. It’s better to learn to come to grips with that sooner than later.” – Robert Brownell of Prattville.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Electric vehicles will drive Alabama’s automotive industry going forward

The electric vehicle evolution that is taking place in the automotive industry is having a huge effect on Alabama’s economic development efforts. As the state’s automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) ramp up production of EVs, starting with Mercedes-Benz next year, Alabama has to ensure the suppliers in the state are in a position to make the transition where possible.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Watching Fred as routine August weather continues for Alabama

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama and the latest on Fred from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. ROUTINE SUMMER WEATHER: Alabama’s weather won’t change much through Friday as an upper ridge stays over the region. Look for partly sunny, hot, humid days with random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms daily. Highs will be in the low 90s, and the chance of any one spot getting wet is 35-45%. Just what you expect in mid-August.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Back to square one: UAB expert says social distancing, masks, vaccinations are key to stopping COVID-19 surge

It is like jumping from an airplane without a parachute. That is what one expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham says about not choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As the delta variant continues to rip through the United States, Alabama is now home to the highest COVID-positivity rate in the nation. The state’s low vaccination rates, combined with the delta variant’s high viral load and transmissibility rates, make for a deadly combination that experts say can only be stopped by social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

Comments / 5

Community Policy