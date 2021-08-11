Allstar app helps enforce security best practices for GitHub projects

Current communication platforms, exchange of data, and online financial transactions are secured by classical encryption methods. The advent of quantum computers is expected to replace these protocols at some point. Quantum key distribution (QKD) relies on quantum mechanics to ensure that security is maintained, but the operation of the quantum components is manufacturer dependent, making it difficult for different systems to talk to each other. De Marco et al. close that communication gap by developing a multirate, multiprotocol QKD transmitter. The operating regime can be adjusted in real time by changing the driving signal, thereby allowing it to communicate with different receiving devices. Such operational flexibility will be useful for securing what will be a multiuser, multivendor quantum network environment.