Allstar app helps enforce security best practices for GitHub projects

By CyberSecDN
cybersecdn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle and the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) have released Allstar, an app that allows organizations / owners of GitHub repositories to set up security policy expectations for GitHub projects and to make sure that these policies are adhered to. When the app detects a repository is out of compliance,...

