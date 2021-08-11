Point Loma Scoop Shop Collects the Country’s Best Ice Creams
A new breed of ice cream parlor has opened in Point Loma where customers can taste through a curated collection from some of the top ice cream makers in the United States. Co-owner and operator Alex Bock, who currently works as an aerospace engineer, first got the idea when he was traveling the country doing demos for his jetpack company; at every stop, he would make a point to visit the city’s best breweries and ice cream shops.sandiego.eater.com
