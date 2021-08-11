Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Point Loma Scoop Shop Collects the Country’s Best Ice Creams

By Candice Woo
Eater
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new breed of ice cream parlor has opened in Point Loma where customers can taste through a curated collection from some of the top ice cream makers in the United States. Co-owner and operator Alex Bock, who currently works as an aerospace engineer, first got the idea when he was traveling the country doing demos for his jetpack company; at every stop, he would make a point to visit the city’s best breweries and ice cream shops.

sandiego.eater.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Parlor#Ice Creams#Food Drink#The Craft Creamery#Rosecrans#Full Tilt Ice Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The Secret Coffee Trick For a Flat Belly, Says Expert

There aren't many secrets left about coffee. America runs on it, it's best consumed black, and it's a natural diuretic—but you've heard all this. Despite what has become generally common knowledge, there are still a few lingering discoveries to be made about everyone's favorite mid-morning ritual. Perhaps most pertinent, as summer is very much upon us, is how to hack your cup of java for an especially flat stomach.
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

Who Has The Best Ice Cream In Tampa Bay?

Few things are better than ice cream to get us through our hot and humid summers. Where can you find the best ice cream in Tampa Bay?. You can always pick up a pint of ice cream, or in our case a half-gallon, at the supermarket. But when you want the tried-and-true scoop and a waffle cone, here are the Top Five places where Tampa Bay goes to get everyone’s favorite frozen treat, according to Yelp.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

The Scoop on How the Grand Rapids Ice Cream Bandit was Captured

Nearly a dozen West Michigan ice cream shops were hit in just a week. How the thief was caught is bananas. This guy is cold to pick on small ice cream shops. Not sure why he decided that would be the best cash grab as a thief. He allegedly was getting around $200 on average per break-in. He broke into ice creams shops in Grand Rapids, Walker, Wyoming and a few other spots in Kent and Allegan counties.
Wildwood, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sammie’s Hot Dog and Ice Cream Shop

Sammie’s Hot Dog and Ice Cream Shop is celebrating its first year in business. The spot is located at 1540 CR44A in Wildwood, one mile east of interstate 75. The property was purchased in 2019 with a vision of making it into a little roadside “snack shack” that is a common sight from Pat Gardella’s memories of growing up in New England. She was always a bit of an entrepreneur, having owned a variety of small businesses through the years, but always wanted to own an ice cream shop.
RestaurantsEater

Inside Abacá, a New Haven for Contemporary Filipino Cuisine at Fisherman’s Wharf

As of Monday, August 16, California-Filipino cuisine has a new home at Abacá, the much-anticipated brick-and-mortar restaurant from chef Francis Ang of popular Bay Area pop-up Pinoy Heritage. The upscale restaurant, located inside the Kimpton Alton Hotel in Fisherman’s Wharf, is rolling out dinner service Monday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., while the attached panaderia tempts the sweet tooth set with fresh-baked pastries and coffee from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Maine StateWMTW

Small Maine ice cream shop 100% vegan, gluten-free

PORTLAND, Maine — A small Maine ice cream shop is serving up scoops that are 100% vegan and gluten-free. Sticky Sweet is located on Cumberland Avenue in Portland’s East Bayside neighborhood. “You know, a lot of customers come and try it and they're surprised,” owner Kelley Dow said. “We have...
Montgomery, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Adored Ice Cream Shop Reopens After Suddenly Closing For Months

Hudson Valley ice cream fans are rejoicing today as a "little gem" of a restaurant and ice cream bar reopens after dealing with a family emergency. It's been a tough couple of years keeping many family-run restaurants and shops open. And if the pandemic wasn't enough of an obstacle for these local treasures to remain up and running, one favorite local spot had to also deal with personal issues that wound up closing down all operations since June.
Food & DrinksPosted by
CNN

Best ice cream makers of 2021

Whether you want to make sure you always have frozen treats on hand to cool off on a hot day or want to experiment with flavors and take your homemade desserts to the next level, an ice cream maker is an easy-to-use appliance that definitely deserves a spot in your kitchen.
Katy, TXEater

A New Korean Restaurant Brings Sizzling Hot Stone Cooking to Katy

A new restaurant focused on the Korean method of hot stone cooking is preparing to make its Katy debut. The restaurant, Stone Age Korean Grill, is a project from Pascal Choi, longtime co-executive chef at Soma Sushi. It is expected to open in the next month or so at 20940 Katy Freeway, in the Gardens at Westgreen development.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Old-Fashioned Green Beans And Potatoes Recipe

Are you flipping through cookbooks for a simple summer dish? Look no further! We've found just what you need. Miriam Hahn, wellness coach and recipe developer for You Care Self Care, gave us one of her barbecue-side secrets. We assure you, this old-fashioned dish will taste just like home. Whether...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Only In Pennsylvania

Choose From 30 Ice Cream Flavors At This Sundae-Shaped Ice Cream Shop In Pennsylvania

Ice cream is easily summer’s most delicious treat. After all, nothing cools us down like a scrumptious ice cream cone, a sundae piled high with our favorite toppings, or a classic shake after a long, hot day. From old-fashioned ice cream parlors to this sundae-shaped ice cream shop in Pennsylvania, ice cream is easy to […] The post Choose From 30 Ice Cream Flavors At This Sundae-Shaped Ice Cream Shop In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
Dallas, TXEater

Stalwart Dallas Steakhouse Dakota’s Makes a Comeback in Downtown

Dakota’s, the legendary Downtown Dallas steakhouse that closed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, is ready to make a comeback. The restaurant is set to reopen its doors on September 13 after a months-long closure under new owner Meredith McEneny, wife of prolific Dallas restaurateur Tim McEneny, according to a press release. As previously reported by Eater, Dakota’s closed its doors for good in May 2020 as dining rooms across the state were forced to close their dining rooms to stem the spread of COVID-19. McEneny took over the space in January 2021, with plans to “overhaul” the restaurant’s kitchen and make aesthetic updates to the dining room.
Recipesvegoutmag.com

San Diego’s First Vegan, Gluten-Free Ice Cream Shop Opens Friday

After two years of making and selling pints of plant-based ice cream at pop-ups and retail stores, Kula is opening a vegan, gluten-free ice cream shop in San Diego this Friday!. Kula Vegan Ice Cream. Libby Lefanowicz founded Kula back in 2019 as a way to share her delicious allergy-friendly...
Drinkswinemag.com

Get the Scoop on Wine and Ice Cream Pairings, According to Wine Experts

Wine and food lovers, rejoice. In the recent past, when sommeliers were asked for their favorite pairings, foie gras and Sauternes may have been at the top of the list. Although that duo is delectable, most of today’s wine lovers are on a tighter budget. From Big Macs and Burgundy to fried chicken with Champagne, we are experiencing a revolution in which wine professionals rethink standard rules and create exciting, approachable combinations.
Food & Drinkslhindependent.com

Ice cream shop hopes to help bring tolerance as well as sweets

As the sound of construction permeated the Main Street Social in preparation for their grand opening Saturday, an ice cream business on the corner added the final touches to a company the owners hope will create a legacy for their younger child Tyler, an 11-year old with special needs. Lisa...

Comments / 0

Community Policy