Point Loma Scoop Shop Collects the Country’s Best Ice Creams

Dakota’s, the legendary Downtown Dallas steakhouse that closed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, is ready to make a comeback. The restaurant is set to reopen its doors on September 13 after a months-long closure under new owner Meredith McEneny, wife of prolific Dallas restaurateur Tim McEneny, according to a press release. As previously reported by Eater, Dakota’s closed its doors for good in May 2020 as dining rooms across the state were forced to close their dining rooms to stem the spread of COVID-19. McEneny took over the space in January 2021, with plans to “overhaul” the restaurant’s kitchen and make aesthetic updates to the dining room.