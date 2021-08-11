Cancel
Iowa State

Police arrest 2 in alleged plot to defraud Iowa Lottery

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa men accused of using bad checks to buy more than $800 in lottery tickets saw a total profit of $134 after winning on some of the tickets, Cerro Gordo County authorities said.

Now, the pair face a dozen felony charges between them and must come up with thousands of dollars in bail money to be released from jail.

Richard Lee Pierce II, 29, of Ventura, faces charges of attempting to defraud the Iowa lottery and forgery, while Joey Henry Allen, 31, of Clear Lake, faces similar charges plus a felony theft count, the Globe Gazette reported.

Court documents say Allen went to a Ventura convenience store on six different occasions on July 18 and 19, buying a total of $824 worth of lottery tickets and paying with a check that bounced. Police said Pierce later took the winning tickets back to the store, cashing out for $958 in winnings.

Allen was arrested on Aug. 3 and remained Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond. Pierce was arrested Monday and was being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

