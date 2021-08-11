Drinking alcohol raises risk of oesophageal and other cancers
Oesophageal cancer is the sixth most common cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Despite advances in the treatment of oesophageal cancer, only 10–15% of patients survive at least five years after diagnosis. An umbrella review published in Nature Communications in late July found strong or highly suggestive evidence that alcohol consumption raises the risk of several types of cancer, including oesophageal cancer. These results further solidify drinking alcohol as a major risk factor for cancer and could inform more targeted public health policies that encourage people to limit their intake.www.pharmaceutical-technology.com
Comments / 0