Delta Shutdown Would Force 3 in 5 Small Businesses to Close

More shutdowns would be devastating for the majority of small businesses, many of which are barely hanging on after previous shutdowns Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published a recent survey report on how U.S. small businesses would fare if there are more shutdowns. The study generated responses from 1,250 small business owners and focused on how another round of shutdowns due to COVID-19 would affect them. Research findings indicate 57% of small businesses will close permanently if there are more shutdowns due to the COVID-19 Delta variant. The situation is most dire for in-person businesses, with 67% facing permanent closure if there is another shutdown. Forty-six percent of online businesses are also at risk despite not having brick-and-mortar locations to shutter.