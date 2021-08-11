Injury Reserve announce album largely recorded before Groggs’ passing, share new song
Stepa J. Groggs of Phoenix experimental rap group Injury Reserve tragically passed away at age 32 last year, but now the group have announced a new album that was largely completed before his passing and features his contributions, By the Time I Get to Phoenix, due September 15 via self-release (pre-order). It's the followup to their 2019 self-titled debut album on Loma Vista. Surviving members Ritchie With a T and Parker Corey said:www.brooklynvegan.com
