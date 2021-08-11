Injury Reserve announce album largely recorded before Groggs’ passing, share new song

Hand Habits, the project of Los Angeles-based musician Meg Duffy has announced their new album Fun House, which will be released via Saddle Creek on October 22nd. The album was produced by Sasami Ashworth (of SASAMI) and is described as being “very much the result of taking a difficult, if much-needed, moment of pause,” one that we all can relate to after the past year and a half. Emboldened by going into therapy and coaxed by Ashworth to push the songs into unexpected new shapes, the result is an album that takes Duffy’s sound into an exciting new direction.