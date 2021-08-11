Cancel
Pure Rules Match Announced For ROH Glory By Honor

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pure Rules match has been added to the upcoming ROH Glory By Honor XVIII event. Ring of Honor has announced that World Famous CB will take on LSG at Night 2 of Glory By Honor, in a match that will be held under Pure Rules. CB recently appeared on...

