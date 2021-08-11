Polk County Sheriff's Office confirms third rabies case of the year
LAKELAND — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the area's third rabies case of the year. On August 5, Polk County Animal Control responded to a home where two family dogs killed a bat in the yard on Lake Drive in the Waverly area, Polk County Sheriff Officials said in a press release. Animal Control Officers sent the bat carcass to the state laboratory in Tampa for testing. On August 10, the results confirmed that the bat was infected with rabies.www.theledger.com
