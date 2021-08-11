The Hill House Home and 'Bridgerton' Collab You've Been Waiting For Is Finally HERE
On Wednesday, Hill House Home—aka the brand that basically coined the term "nap dress"—launched a special collaboration with Shondaland and Bridgerton, releasing three new styles inspired by the popular Netflix show as well as two bejeweled hair barrettes. This match-made-in-heaven partnership came about through Phenomenal, a brand and creative agency founded by Meena Harris that supports underrepresented communities. The original drop sold out so fast, that now, thanks to customer feedback, another one is slated for 4 PM ET on Phenomenal's website.www.cosmopolitan.com
