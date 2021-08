Renia Jaz is consistently one of my go-to sources of sartorial inspiration. The creative's feed, @venswifestyle, is filled with a range of forward outfit ideas. As she explained to me, fashion is her outlet, and she adores sharing her style journey with her followers. "I love fashion, as it allows me to show who I am and in what mood I may be," she said. "It's the best way to express myself. I pay a lot of attention to accessories—I love unique shoes, bags, and jewelry. And I believe that fashion is for everyone regardless of our age." For reference, Jaz is in her 50s and is always down to test out fresh trends.