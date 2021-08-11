UFC legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz to face each other in boxing match on Sept. 11
In June, UFC legend Anderson Silva returned to the boxing ring for the first time in more than 15 years, defeating former middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Silva is now set for his next boxing bout, just not against the level of opponent many thought. The Brazilian will face former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in a 195-pound catchweight fight. The fight was first reported by MMA Fighting and confirmed by MMA Junkie.www.cbssports.com
