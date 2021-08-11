UFC legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz to face each other in boxing match on Sept. 11

Tito Ortiz is unhappy with Anderson Silva‘s negotiations leading up to their boxing match. In their MMA careers, Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva never had the opportunity to face one another. Ortiz spent his career at light heavyweight while Silva spent most of his fights at middleweight. Back in the time of their primes, the type of “super fights” we see today was not a thing. Champions jumping around to different weight classes was a no-no. However, now these two retired MMA fighters are going to be stepping into the squared circle and box each other.