We Outside, Outside! A Black Girl’s Guide to Living Your Best Life in Nature
Historically, Black people have had inequitable access to nature. Systematic discrimination such as redlining has forced many Black people to live in nature-deprived neighborhoods with little or no access to paths, parks, and other green areas. It’s also no secret that hypervisibility and othering from the white outdoorsy community is very real. Enter Black Girls Trekkin’ (BGT), a Los Angeles-based community that has bloomed into a safe space for several Black women who share an affinity for nature.www.refinery29.com
