This may be the era of electric superyachts, but the time of the hydrogen catamaran is edging ever closer thanks to a wave of pioneering concepts. The latest to throw a ship in the ring is Ruma Design. ​​The Spanish firm has penned a new hydrogen-powered multihull engineered to sail the globe sustainably. The 180-footer goes by the name of Migma, which means “mixture” in Greek, and pairs traditional marine design with state-of-the-art propulsion. Aboard the cat, there is a tank to store liquid hydrogen, lithium-ion batteries, PEM fuel cells and two electric motors. This setup could theoretically see the vessel cover...