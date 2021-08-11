'Robber Bridegroom' is 'charming tall tale'
Timber Lake Playhouse's current production, “The Robber Bridegroom,” is a charming and fun tall tale set to toe-tapping Bluegrass folk music. "The Robber Bridegroom" is adapted from the novella by Eudora Welty, with book and lyrics by Alfred Uhry and music by Robert Waldman. Set in the late 1800's in Rodney, Miss., the musical tells the story of the titular robber as he courts Rosamund, the daughter of the richest planter in the county.www.mycarrollcountynews.com
Comments / 0