Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Is the Tesla Model S Plaid’s Yoke Steering Wheel Really That Bad?

By Taylor Martin
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When a yoke steering wheel pops up on a concept car, many look and scoff. “That’ll never make it to production,” they say, and in most cases they’re right. But Tesla proved everyone wrong by fitting a yoke steering wheel in their Tesla Model S Plaid, and folks were pissed. At first, even the NHTSA couldn’t make heads or tails of it, but after being driven and drag raced this long, is it really all that bed?

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car And Driver#Steering Wheel#Nhtsa#The Tesla Model S Plaid#Bluetooth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Carsmspoweruser.com

$25,000 ‘Tesla Model 2’ reportedly to start trial production this year

Tesla has confirmed on multiple occasions that they are working on an affordable “Tesla Model 2″, with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla’s operation in China, most recently confirming that the company is working on a cheaper Tesla for the mass market which is expected to retail for 160,000 yuan (£18,000, 20,500 Euro, $25,000).
Carsinsideevs.com

Rivian R1T Is A Blast Off-Road, Tesla Model S Fast On The Track

The Rivian R1T is in pole position to become the first mass-produced all-electric pickup truck as the EV startup recently confirmed that deliveries would start in September. Naturally, there’s huge anticipation for the R1T among EV enthusiasts, especially among those who have already placed a reservation. Over the weekend, Rivian...
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tesla Model S Base Price Rises to over $90,000

Tesla has increased the base price of the Model S Long Range to $91,190. It has gotten steadily more expensive recently, as the Long Range was previously available for just over $70,000. The Model S Long Range achieved a real-world highway driving range of 320 miles in our testing. Tesla...
EconomyAutoblog

Tesla Model S price increases yet again to $89,990

Tesla jacked up the price of its flagship Model S sedan another $5,000 overnight, further inflating a base MSRP that has now climbed more than $20,000 since October, when CEO Elon Musk gamely announced that it would be offered for $69,420. Those price increases alone would be enough to buy...
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model S and Model X Long Range receive $5k price increase

The Tesla Model S and Model X have received their latest round of price increases. As per Tesla’s online configurator, the price of the flagship sedan and SUV’s Long Range variants has increased by $5,000. The Model S and Model X Plaid’s prices are unaffected. With the $5,000 price increase,...
Carsinsideevs.com

KW Coilover Kit Claimed To Improve Tesla Model 3's Ride, Range

As Tesla Model 3 sales are booming in Europe, tuners realize there’s money to be made by giving owners of the popular EV more customizing options. That seems to be the case with Germany’s Senner Tuning, a company that’s quite new to the EV scene. Now, when dealing with electric...
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

US: Tesla Now Asks $5,000 More For The Model S/Model X

Tesla has just increased the base prices of the Model S Long Range and Model X Long Range versions again by $5,000, or 6% and 5%, respectively. Considering the previous $5,000 increase reported on July 9, the price is now $10,000 higher than a month ago! Moreover, the estimated delivery time for new orders is now March–April, 2022.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model S Plaid closes on 8-second quarter mile, sets new record

Jay Leno’s time was beaten by a Tesla Model S Plaid at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL. The Tesla Model S Plaid is a monster of a car. Even before its delivery event at the Fremont Factory in California, reports were already swirling that the vehicle had established a new world record at the quarter-mile with legendary late-night host Jay Leno behind the wheel. Leno’s time was impressive — 9.247 seconds with a trap speed of 152.09 mph, quicker than the Bugatti Chiron Sport.
CarsCleanTechnica

Tesla Model S Plaid Getting Prepped For Mt. Washington Race, Part 1 — Exclusive!

A brand new Tesla Model S Plaid is getting prepped near my home for the Mount Washington Hillclimb Auto Race. Blake Fuller of Electric Performance will be racing the vehicle, which will be the 1st electric vehicle ever to take part in the Mount Washington Hillclimb Auto Race. I had an hour with Blake at the end of his day in the garage today (er … yesterday, technically) and then quickly put together the following 17 minute video of our chat and the torn apart Model S Plaid.
AccidentsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

A Tesla Model S Burned Down Someone’s House

A chain reaction occurred in Yogi and Carolyn Vindum’s home while they slept. More specifically, the couple’s Tesla Model S caught fire. A fire which spread to their other EV. The subsequent blaze burned down the Vindum’s home. Moreover, the fire painfully highlights a growing concern in the number of electric vehicle fires. Clearly, there are some issues that EV producers need to address regarding safety, as well as issues with infrastructure and charging capacity that cities need to examine in homes.
Carsmotor1.com

Tesla Model S Plaid drag races normal car with 10-second head start

The Tesla Model S Plaid is an absolute demon on the drag strip, and this video highlights its performance in a very different way. The EV lines up against a Subaru Crosstrek, and the Tesla driver gives the little crossover a 10-second headstart off the line. To hype the race,...
Carselectrek.co

Tesla apologizes for new Model S delays, but some worrying things are going on

Tesla has apologized to Model S buyers who are experiencing significant delays without communication. However, they are short on explanation, and there are some worrying things going on. Last week, we reported on Tesla buyers asking the automaker for better communications over Model S deliveries, which have been quite messy.
Motorsportsmotor1.com

Watch Tesla Model S Plaid 1:28.213 record run at Laguna Seca

A few days ago, the Unplugged Performance's race-modified Tesla Model S Plaid "Dark Helmet", driven by Randy Pobst, clocked 1:28.213 at the Laguna Seca race track - here is the video from this record run. The previous unofficial best times were: 1:29.9 (Tesla's internal testing), reported on May, 1:30.3 time...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Enjoy A POV Ride Of Tesla Model S Plaid's Incredible Lap At Laguna Seca

Last week, the Tesla Model S Plaid made headlines once again when it became the fastest EV to ever lap Laguna Seca. The record lap was achieved just a few weeks after Jay Leno set a new quarter-mile record in the performance sedan. With Randy Pobst behind the wheel, the Model S Plaid lapped the circuit in one minute and 28.21 seconds, setting a new EV record. And now you can experience the record lap yourself in a new onboard video released by Unplugged Performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy