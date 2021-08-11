Is the Tesla Model S Plaid’s Yoke Steering Wheel Really That Bad?

When a yoke steering wheel pops up on a concept car, many look and scoff. “That’ll never make it to production,” they say, and in most cases they’re right. But Tesla proved everyone wrong by fitting a yoke steering wheel in their Tesla Model S Plaid, and folks were pissed. At first, even the NHTSA couldn’t make heads or tails of it, but after being driven and drag raced this long, is it really all that bed?