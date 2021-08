Governor Tony Evers says Wisconsin farmers are getting another $50 million in federal COVID relief funding. This is the second $50 million in direct payments through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. The funds will be administered through D-A-T-C-P and the state Department of Revenue, with applications expected to open following the fall harvest. Each recipient received payments of up to $3,500 in 2020. Evers said in statement, “there’s no question Wisconsin farmers are some of the strongest, most resilient folks in the state, but the last year brought on unique and unprecedented challenges—challenges many of them are still grappling with.”