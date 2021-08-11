New app promises to change the KC social media nightlife scene

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2021 / In the past decade, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Google and other types of social media applications have accumulated a large number of users. Most corporations have already understood that Internet advertisements can make social media users notice brands. As a result, corporations are searching for professionals to assist with advertisement promotions. FANSDOOR, a social media marketing service company, has upgraded its TALock technology this month. The upgraded TALock system uses a more precise AI system analysis tool to find the correct target audience for customers, which can effectively reduce advertising costs and increase promotion effectiveness by 16%.
Comments / 0