Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

A new study shows that girls write fewer female characters as they get older.

By Walker Caplan
Literary Hub
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, corners of the literary world have been grappling with a surprising gender gap: for the past few years, many of the most high-profile novels have been written by women. But conversations about literature as a field of women-writing-women are centered on a very specific area of literary fiction—as made evident by the findings of a recent study reported by The Times: girls actually become much less likely to write female characters as they get older.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Male And Female#Gender#Times#Bbc Radio 2#Oxford University Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

One In Three Male Gamers Prefer Playing As Female Character, Study Finds

According to a fascinating new study, one in three male gamers will always choose to play as a female character when given the option in a video game. New research compiled by Quantic Foundry (thanks, TheGamer) finds that just 29% of males would go for the likes of Kassandra over Alexios in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, or female Shephard over male Shephard in Mass Effect. This is compared to less than one in ten female gamers picking male characters if given the choice.
Video GamesNewsweek

Nearly 80% of Video Game Characters Are Male, According To New Diversity Study

Nearly 80 percent of video game characters are male, according to a new survey by gaming website Diamond Lobby. Over 100 games from 2017 to 2021 were surveyed, including 10 of the highest selling games from each of the respective years. The remaining games that were studied included every other major release from large publishing companies like Activision, EA, Nintendo, and Ubisoft. Games that allowed the player to customize a character—as in titles like New World and Animal Crossing—were removed, leaving a total of 93 games.
Books & LiteraturePhys.org

Study shows stories written by children are more likely to have male characters

A trio of researchers at the University of Oxford has found that in stories by children of either gender, male characters appear more often than female characters. In their paper published in the journal Society for Research in Child Development, Yaling Hsiao, Nilanjana Banerji and Kate Nation describe their analysis of short stories written by thousands of British children for a BBC story writing competition.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

For Science: Men roll more female characters than women roll male toons, new survey shows

Do you play MMO characters who reflect your gender in real life? Apparently, the answer depends a bit on which gender and how old you actually are. That’s according to a new report out of Quantic Foundry, whose Gamer Motivation Profile we’ve covered extensively over the last few years. Nick Yee and his fellow academics have parsed the results of a series of extra surveys it ran last year, with responses from nearly 3000 people (69% male, 27% female, 4% non-binary). It turns out that while roughly one in three men prefer playing female toons – skewing more toward older men than younger, intriguingly – less than 10% of women choose male toons.
Movieseriereader.com

Real Horror Show:Censor works better as a character study than horror

For time immemorial, self-proclaimed guardians of morality have sought to censor works of art, often in the name of protecting the children while real-life horrors were conveniently ignored. No other time best emphasized this dichotomy than the "Video Nasties" panic of 1980s Britain. Horror movies were heavily censored or banned completely for the "benefit of the youth" while socio-political and economic upheaval wreaked havoc on the country. Prano Bailey-Bond takes us back to those days with her directorial debut Censor. The film does a wonderful job of showing us that the desire for censorship often tells us more about the people doing the censoring than works they wish to ban.
KidsWPBF News 25

New study shows very young children spread COVID-19

Fla. — A new study published inJAMA reveals young children may be more likely to transmit the virus that causes COVID-19 within households compared with older children. Specifically, children 3 or younger were more likely to spread the virus to household members compared with those aged 14 to 17.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

My Shadow Book: On Consciously—or Unconsciously—Immortalizing Ex-Partners in Literary Fiction

A character in my novel is partly based on an ex, so I sent her an advance copy with a note saying basically, “Hi, this character is and isn’t you, I’m sure you’ll recognize parts of her and parts of her relationship with the narrator, and, well, I imagine the whole thing might feel a little strange. I’m here to talk about it if you want to talk but also understand if you don’t.” A few weeks later she wrote back: “Reading your novel was like having a dream about living someone else’s dream about me. What do I think about it? Who cares what I think? It exists. I accept it. We’re still friends. Congratulations.” For writing a book or not losing her friendship?
Celebritiesblavity.com

88-Year-Old ‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols, Who Has Dementia, Stuck In Conservatorship Battle

Nichelle Nichols, the actress who played Nyota Uhura in Star Trek, is stuck in the middle of a years-long conservatorship battle. The 88-year-old actress suffers from dementia and her son, Kyle Johnson, was led to believe her former manager, Gilbert Bell, would take advantage of her while ill, so in 2018 he filed for a conservatorship and won, the Los Angeles Times reported.
EntertainmentPosted by
Black Enterprise

White Woman Apologizes for Capitalizing Off Black Woman’s Book Title

A white woman who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram by using a name almost identical to a Black woman’s book name is issuing an apology. Jessica “Jess” Natale has been going by the name “So You Want to Talk About” on Instagram since February 2020. The issue is her Instagram handle name is extremely similar to Ijeoma Oluo’s 2018 book title, So You Want to Talk About Race, Insider reports.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Emma Sloley on Exploring Fear and Violence in Intimate Relationships

Emma Sloley speaks to managing editor Emily Everett about her story “The Cassandras,” which appears in The Common’s spring issue. In this conversation, Sloley talks about writing a story based on the fear of men that women are taught to have from a young age. She also discusses her decision to include a sort of Greek chorus in the story, apocalyptic isolation in her novel Disaster’s Children, and how travel writing has changed in the age of Instagram.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Enduring Appeal of Fictional Sisters: A Reading List

There’s something about literary sisters. Siblings offer a unique, complex, and compelling relationship for novelists to explore, so it’s no surprise that so many novels have sisters at their heart. From Jane Austen’s loveable Bennett sisters in Pride and Prejudice, and Louisa May Alcott’s unforgettable March sisters in Little Women, sisters have long been a source of rich literary inspiration. Whether they are written as children, adolescents, or adults, sisters offer an intriguing palette of emotions for novelists to bring tension, passion, and drama to their work. From sweet devotion and unconditional love, to envy, bitterness and fierce rivalry, there’s a lot to unpack!
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Loneliness of the Full-Time Writer

The year was 1999 and I was in the middle of writing my second novel when I was first struck by the loneliness of being a full-time writer. Stuck on a scene and desperately in need of someone to bounce ideas off I first tried calling friends who, without exception, told me they were busy. “I’d love to help you out,” said one, “but I’m sort of…you know…at work?”
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Katie Kitamura on the Irony of Language

This week on The Maris Review, Katie Kitamura joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new novel, Intimacies, out now from Riverhead. MK: How do you create a narrative about people attempting to create narratives?. KK: I think in some ways that’s the only way I can write about people in...
Baseballbaseballprospectus.com

A New Study Shows Umpire Discrimination Against Non-White Players

Balls and strike calls are among the most fraught and noticeable impacts of umpires in the game. In theory, making them seems like a matter of simple, objective truth: did the ball cross through the TV broadcast’s floating rectangle, or not? In reality, it’s a lot more complicated, and a thousand tiny factors play into whether the pitcher gets the favorable call or not, from the count to home field advantage to the stance of the hitter immediately before seeing the pitch. These factors complicate the ongoing case for robotic replacement of this vital umpire function.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The common denominator of the universe is still chaos, but Werner Herzog has two new books coming.

Get ready for some excellent longform profiles, because everyone’s favorite filmmaker/delightfully bananas quote machine Werner Herzog is coming out with two books. The first, The Twilight World, is a nonfiction book about Japanese soldier Hiroo Onoda, who refused to surrender at the end of World War II, remaining at his post on a Philippine island for 29 years. It will be translated by the poet Michael Hoffman (who has also translated work by Hans Fallada, Franz Kafka, and Joseph Roth, among many others), and published in summer 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy