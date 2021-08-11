A new study shows that girls write fewer female characters as they get older.
Recently, corners of the literary world have been grappling with a surprising gender gap: for the past few years, many of the most high-profile novels have been written by women. But conversations about literature as a field of women-writing-women are centered on a very specific area of literary fiction—as made evident by the findings of a recent study reported by The Times: girls actually become much less likely to write female characters as they get older.lithub.com
Comments / 0