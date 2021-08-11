Cancel
Exploring Black-Owned Businesses from the Turn of the 20th Century

By Barbara Orbach Natanson
loc.gov
 7 days ago

August was designated as National Black Business Month in 2004. Just about a century earlier, visitors to the Paris Exposition of 1900 also had an opportunity to appreciate the entrepreneurial endeavors of African Americans. The Exposition included a display devoted to the history and “present conditions” of African Americans. W.E.B. Du Bois and special agent Thomas J. Calloway spearheaded the planning, collection and installation of the exhibit materials, which included 500 photographs. The Library of Congress holds approximately 220 mounted photographs reportedly displayed in the exhibition, as well as four albums specially compiled by Du Bois. In addition to the portraits and educational activities depicted in the photos, the images highlight a variety of business enterprises and occupations.

