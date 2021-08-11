Cancel
NBA

Here's What Russell Westbrook Said After The Los Angeles Lakers Formally Introduced Him

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpMX7_0bOYy9uY00

The Indiana Pacers drafted Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky with the 22nd overall pick in the NBA Draft on July 29.

However, they would not have been able to draft Jackson if it were not for the five-team trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The five-team trade was announced by all the teams (Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Pacers, and Lakers), and a photo of all of the moving parts can be seen in a Tweet below from Fred Katz of The Athletic.

On Tuesday, the Lakers introduced (2017 MVP) Westbrook to the media, and videos can be seen embedded below from the NBA and Bleacher Report in Tweets.

"I'm coming to a championship-caliber team, and my job is to make sure that I'm able to make his game easy for him," Westbrook said about playing with All-Star LeBron James.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
  • RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
  • HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.

