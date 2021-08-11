Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dosunmu’s Defense, Pat’s Leadership, Why DeRozan Chose Chicago, and Other Bulls Bullets

bleachernation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite playing 27 minutes in the Chicago Bulls’ first Summer League game, it felt like Ayo Dosunmu wasn’t on the floor. The Bulls second-round pick struggled to make an impact with the offense centered around 2020 picks Patrick Williams and Marko Simonovic. Devon Dotson also seemed to carry the lead guard responsibilities, pushing the tempo in transition and feeding teammates in the halfcourt. As a player who is used to operating with the ball in his hands, it was clear Dosunmu had trouble finding a comfortable role off-ball. But, as a player who is also known for his experience and basketball IQ, all it took was 24 hours for him to make some crucial adjustments.

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Dotson
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Garrett Temple
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Troy Brown Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#Summer League#Spurs#Kcjhoop#Kk Mega Basket#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Dotson, Dosunmu could complicate guard rotation

An emerging storyline from the Chicago Bulls summer league opener has to do with the play of Devon Dotson who put up 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. With Coby White sidelined for another four months (at least) as he recovers from...
NBAPeoria Journal Star

Chicago Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu leads defensive efforts in comeback Summer League win

Led by second-year forward Patrick Williams, the Chicago Bulls completed a 22-point second half comeback Summer League win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, 92-89. While fans know what Williams can bring to the court after a solid rookie season, all eyes were on Ayo Dosunmu, the team's second-round pick and former star Illinois Fighting Illini guard, to see what he can bring to the team next year.
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Ayo Dosunmu officially signs contract with Chicago Bulls

Ayo Dosunmu’s NBA career is off and running. The former star for Illinois was drafted by the hometown Chicago Bulls this summer with the 38th overall pick. On Wednesday, Chicago officially announced that Dosunmu has inked his contract with the team. According to Shams Charania with The Athletic, Dosunmu’s deal...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Bulls Notes: Caruso, Dosunmu, Simonovic, Valentine, Williams, DeRozan

Alex Caruso‘s four-year, $37MM contract has a $3MM guarantee in the fourth season, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reveals in an Instagram post. The Bulls used up $8.6MM of their $9.356MM for the first year, giving them just enough room to sign No. 38 overall pick Ayo Dosunmu, Marks adds. We have...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Regardless of volume, P-Will’s aggressiveness is key

Although the Chicago Bulls did not achieve the desired result in the team’s opening game in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League on the afternoon of Aug. 9, one key player did stick out with how he played. Second-year former Florida State Seminoles forward Patrick Williams was much more aggressive for the Bulls in his Summer League debut.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls are setting up Ayo Dosunmu for success in the NBA

After a 31-41 campaign, the Chicago Bulls went into the 2021 NBA Draft looking to add a talented guard to the mix. With just one selection in the draft – the No. 8 pick in the second round and the No. 38 pick overall – the Bulls went with hometown hero Ayo Dosunmu out of Illinois.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Evolution Of The Chicago Bulls: Starting Lineups For The Past 5 Seasons

For the first time in three years, the Bulls have a lineup that could compete with the top tier of the Eastern Conference. After three dismal seasons, the firing of Jim Boylen, and an aggressive 2021 offseason, the Bulls believe that their lineup could get them back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.
NBA247Sports

Daily Digest: Dosunmu to start Summer League with Chicago Bulls

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Today, get up to speed on the start of Summer League for a pair of Illinois players, the latest in Illinois basketball and football recruiting, a new Illinois athletics executive and the passing of a college football legend.
NBANBC Washington

2021 NBA Summer League Standouts: Cade Cunningham and More

Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green headline NBA Summer League standouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2021 NBA Summer League wrapped up on Tuesday night with the Sacramento Kings taking down the Boston Celtics in the championship game. From highly-touted rookies to second-year pros on the rise, some of the...
NBAABC7 Chicago

Bulls 2021 draft pick Ayo Dosunmu talks pressure, privilege of playing in Chicago

Ayo Dosunmu grew up on Chicago's South Side, became a University of Illinois fan favorite, and now he's a Chicago Bull. He said he's always dreamed of one day going pro and playing in the NBA, but actually being drafted to the Bulls is something he says he still can't believe. Looking through old pictures and trophies, he was reflective.
NBAbleachernation.com

Williams is “Excited” for the New Faces, Previous DeRozan Suitors, Schroder to Boston, and Other Bulls Bullets

Patrick Williams looked the most dominant player on the floor Monday afternoon … until he didn’t. Watching his near double-double in the first half felt like a satisfying four-course meal that included everything from scrumptious scoring to perfect passing. The second half, on the other hand, felt like immediately bordering the Tower of Terror at Disney World after devouring that delectable dinner. I’m going to be sick.
NBAallfans.co

Scouting Report: Bulls’ New Rookie Ayo Dosunmu

The Chicago Bulls entered the 2021 NBA Draft without a first-round pick. However, the Bulls were able to land a quality player with their second-round pick, adding University of Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu to the roster. Many fans are familiar with the Chicago-born player who opted to stay close to home for his college career.
NBAbleachernation.com

Thank Goodness It’s Only Summer League (And Other Bulls Bullets)

Thank goodness it’s only Summer League. The Chicago Bulls matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday felt like watching my apartment get built. Brick … brick … Patrick Williams dunk … brick. The Bulls Summer League squad shot a dismal 25.0 percent from the field and 15.6 percent from downtown. Only two players cracked double-digits, with Williams scoring a team-high 18 points and Marko Simonovic adding 10 points of his own. However, both still played their own role in the team’s overall shooting woes, with Simonovic shooting just 1-8 from the field and Williams shooting 6-15. Ew.
NBAHerald & Review

Former Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu inks two-year deal with Chicago Bulls

Former Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu and the Chicago Bulls have made it official. After being selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, Dosunmu has inked a guaranteed two-year, $2.48-million deal with his hometown team, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Bulls chose the 6-foot-5 guard with...
NBApippenainteasy.com

Chicago Bulls: Dosunmu, Simonovic give glimpse into bright futures

If there is such a category for the Chicago Bulls in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League for best loss, that happened late in the night of Aug. 15. The Bulls came into this fourth Summer League game to round out the weekend with a record of 1-2, with some notable struggles in the prior outing.
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Report: Ayo Dosunmu gets multi-year guaranteed contract from Chicago Bulls

Former Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu has earned a guaranteed contract in the NBA, according to a report. That’s per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who says it’s a two-year deal worth upwards of $2.48 million. Dosunmu was a second-round pick, which means a guaranteed contract is not a certainty. Many second-rounders...
Chicago, ILbleachernation.com

Ayo Dosunmu’s Big Night, Simonovic’s Steady Play, Final Summer League Game, and Other Bulls Bullets

Does anyone have one of those hot plates for your coffee? If so, do you like it?. I have one, and I use it religiously, but I always hear very mixed reviews from people. And those mixed reviews also make me wonder if it’s not a commonly used item. I’m sure some work better than others, but if you’re like me and (1) HATE when your coffee even gets the slightest bit cold and/or (2) take long breaks in between sips of coffee, I highly recommend it.
NBAbleachernation.com

Patrick Williams Flashed a Very Different Offensive Approach in His First Taste of Summer League Action

Patrick Williams, who averaged just 7.4 field goal attempts per game during his rookie season, did a complete 180 in his first taste of Summer League action. From the team’s first matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on August 9th, it became quite clear that Williams would use the next few games to test out his newfound offensive aggressiveness – a mentality that fans and teammates alike wanted to see out of Williams as the regular season dragged on (it was clearly something he worked on during his first real NBA offseason).

Comments / 0

Community Policy