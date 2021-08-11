Dosunmu’s Defense, Pat’s Leadership, Why DeRozan Chose Chicago, and Other Bulls Bullets

Despite playing 27 minutes in the Chicago Bulls’ first Summer League game, it felt like Ayo Dosunmu wasn’t on the floor. The Bulls second-round pick struggled to make an impact with the offense centered around 2020 picks Patrick Williams and Marko Simonovic. Devon Dotson also seemed to carry the lead guard responsibilities, pushing the tempo in transition and feeding teammates in the halfcourt. As a player who is used to operating with the ball in his hands, it was clear Dosunmu had trouble finding a comfortable role off-ball. But, as a player who is also known for his experience and basketball IQ, all it took was 24 hours for him to make some crucial adjustments.