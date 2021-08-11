Report: Romelu Lukaku to Fly to London on Wednesday to Finalise Chelsea Move

Romelu Lukaku is set to fly to London to complete his return to Chelsea on Wednesday, according to reports in Italy.

The 28-year-old completed his medical in Milan on Monday ahead of his £97.5 million move to Stamford Bridge.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the striker will land in England on Wednesday night if there are no 'last minute changes'.

Romano continues to report that all the paperwork has been completed and that Lukaku will sign his Chelsea contract upon arrival in London.

Gianluca Di Marzio supported Romano's report, confirming that Romelu Lukaku is leaving Nice to fly to London.

The forward had been in France to extend his contract with his agent Federico Pastorello, who has secured him a return to Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian international will sign a five-year contract on his return to the club he left seven years ago in 2014.

Chelsea finally have their man and he's on his way for the last leg of the journey before making his move official.

