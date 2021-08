CBS This Morning is shaking up its co-host lineup, with Nate Burleson joining the show in September. Burleson will join Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on the show. Burleson had guest hosted CTM in May. Anthony Mason, co-host since 2019, will shift to a role as reporter on culture. The network said that Burleson will continue as an analyst on The NFL Today. He joined CBS Sports in 2017. Burleson’s new role was part of a new agreement with the network for the former NFL player. It also includes appearances on Nickelodeon, while he’ll have an expanded role on the NFL Network. The changes are...