Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington at Patriots: Why Rivera is 'Watching' Belichick

By Mike Fisher
Posted by 
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 7 days ago

The Washington Football Team is opening its NFL preseason on Thursday at New England, and while WFT coach Ron Rivera will have many, many things to keep his eye on ...

He'll also be "watching'' Bill Belichick.

“The best thing about coach is there are no apologies for who he is,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “He’s true to form. … I enjoy watching him.''

"Watching'' and then "borrowing,'' surely, because "this is a copycat league,'' as it is so often said - and Belichick's Patriots are, in this era, the most copied team in the sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46zPOU_0bOYxfqE00

That is really the most sincere form of flattery. And even now, as Belichick is not overseeing a dynastic team in its prime - something he did do, with the help of QB Tom Brady, over the course of a couple of decades - the coach is "watchable.''

"They were a dynasty, basically, and now they’re rebuilding,'' Rivera said. "And it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Rivera, of course, knows something about "the build.'' He is in the process of doing just that Washington. As a first-year coach in 2020, he led the WFT to a turnaround season, a respectable 7-9 record and an NFC East title - and then a playoff game, a loss to the aforementioned Brady and his Tampa Bay Bucs, who won the Super Bowl.

That's where the New England Patriots so often set up shop. It's where Rivera and the WFT want to be. The on-field process begins Thursday when they square off in this preseason game ... and yes, from Belichick on down, there are plenty of reasons to watch.

Comments / 1

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
865
Followers
617
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#American Football#Wft#The Washington Post#Nfc East#The New England Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung explains how difficult it was telling Bill Belichick he was retiring

The New England Patriots were set to have a plethora of key players returning to the club in 2021 after opting out last year. Key among them was safety Patrick Chung. Instead, the 33-year-old veteran noted that he woke up one morning this past spring and realized it was time for him to call it a career and retire. While most folks found out about Chung's retirement via a post on social media, the safety naturally had to inform those within the Patriots organization directly. That includes Bill Belichick, which Chung recently admitted was one of the more difficult conversations he's had in quite a bit.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLPatriots.com

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

"He is definitely the best quarterback I've coached against. When it came to control and decisionmaking in an offensive system, Manning was on his own level in any era. There have been quarterbacks who called their own plays but it was nowhere near the same as what he did. He basically called every play by adjusting and/or changing the play once he saw what the defense was doing. He excelled at using the cadence and recognizing blitzes and more than any one single offensive player, he forced us to change and adapt defensive gameplans."
NFLNFL

Ron Rivera: Even with offensive upgrades, Washington will have to 'fight and scrap'

ASHBURN, Va. -- Head coach Ron Rivera is cultivating a certain type of culture within his Washington Football Team. It's a squad built on grinding and grittiness, a fierce physicality that is fueled by a sturdy defensive front. The unit was good enough to propel the team to the NFC East crown a season ago. Whatever Washington does moving forward depends heavily on what happens to an offense that received an infusion of new life in the offseason.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Bill Belichick Explains Why He Loves Talking With James White

Why Bart Scott Thinks Cam Newton's Nickname For Mac Jones Is 'Disrespectful'. Most all-time Patriots greats have something in common: They’re equally impactful off the football field as they are on the gridiron. James White certainly falls under that category. White has been as sure-handed as they come since he...
Relationship AdviceNew York Post

Photo sparks Bill Belichick marriage rumors

Bill Belichick may have had more on his mind than the Patriots’ quarterback situation this offseason. A screen grab — featuring a ring — taken by NESN’s Dale Arnold of the Patriots’ preseason-opening win over Washington sparked rumors that Belichick may have gotten married this offseason. Photos of Belichick sporting a ring started circulating in May, however, the most recent set has gained the most traction.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Eagles TE Zach Ertz introduces wife to Bill Belichick, gets risky response

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are scheduled to square off in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The two teams are also having joint practices this week, which gave Zach Ertz an opportunity to meet head coach Bill Belichick. Ertz was nice enough to introduce his wife Julie to arguably the greatest football mind of all time. Belichick certainly appreciated that gesture, but he’s also not going to let that moment slip away without telling the Eagles star how much he wants to have him in Foxboro, per ABC Philadelphia reporter Jamie Apody.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Uses 1 Word To Describe Quarterback Competition

A quarterback competition is brewing in Foxborough, as Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting job for Week 1 of the regular season. On Thursday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick provided an update on that battle. During a one-on-one interview with NFL Network’s Willie McGinest,...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Picture of Bill Belichick in weight room goes viral

Bill Belichick is probably more motivated than ever this season after he watched Tom Brady leave the New England Patriots and immediately win a Super Bowl. While no coach in the NFL spends more time studying film than Belichick, it is clear that the 69-year-old also does a great job of focusing on his physical health.
NFLBoston Globe

Bill Belichick remains noncommittal about Mac Jones’ performance in preseason opener

Patriots coach Bill Belichick won’t share much of his thoughts on rookie quarterback Mac Jones’s preseason debut. “I think, really, it’s pretty much the same for everybody,” Belichick said Friday morning. “Some good things, some things we need to — just, in general, we need to play faster and react faster. That’s every position across the board.”
NFLBoston Globe

Bill Belichick is sporting a new ring — but not the Super Bowl kind

Bill Belichick, longtime coach of the Patriots, may have added another ring to his collection — but this time, it’s not the Super Bowl kind. Sportscaster Dale Arnold got Pats Nation buzzing when he tweeted a screengrab of Belichick during the exhibition game against the Washington Football Team Thursday night. In the image, Belichick wore some sort of ring on his left hand wedding-ring finger.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Bill Belichick on Patriots QBs: 'Competition makes us all better'

By all accounts, the New England Patriots are not holding a quarterback competition involving one-time NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton and first-round draft pick Mac Jones. Newton sits comfortably atop the depth chart heading into the preseason opener against the Washington Football Team next Thursday, and it's unclear if Jones can perform well enough over the next several weeks to leapfrog the 32-year-old.

Comments / 1

Community Policy