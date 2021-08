Williams didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Nationals after tossing 4.1 innings of one-run ball, giving up three hits and two walks while fanning two. Williams was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse and while he failed to pitch deep into the game, he still got the job done in what was his big-league debut with the franchise. Prior to being acquired by the Mets, Williams had posted a 5.06 ERA and 1.53 WHIP while striking out 61 over 58.2 innings across 13 appearances (12 starts) with the Cubs. That said, he's not likely to remain in New York's rotation going forward.