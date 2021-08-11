Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

“Super senior” Andre Anthony looking to ‘elevate’ his game in 2021

By Garland Gillen
Posted by 
WAFB
WAFB
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was a ton of holes on the LSU defense in 2020, but in 2021, there’s one group that should be the rock of the Tiger D, defensive line. “We’ve been around each other, some of us for awhile. Guys like me, Glenn (Logan), Neil (Farrell, Jr.) Ali (Gaye) coming off of last year, BJ (Ojulari) who has some experience. Joe Evans, some of the freshman. It’s really a good group, because we know how the game goes. So that’s a good thing about having some experience. You know what to expect. So now it’s just building off that. Now you know how the game go. How the SEC is, how it comes gameday. Now it’s just building off of that. Buying in as a team, and feeding off of each other,” said senior Andre Anthony.

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

WAFB

WAFB

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Senior#American Football#Lsu#Sec#Covid#Karr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
WAFB

Jay Johnson names Tyler Nordgren new Director of Baseball Operations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson announced on Wednesday, August 18 that Tyler Nordgren would be the new Director of Baseball Operations for the Tigers. Nordgren previously worked under coach Johnson at Arizona in 2021 as the Director of Operations for the Wildcats. Arizona...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WAFB

‘Humble’ Max Johnson ready to lead LSU as QB1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Max Johnson entered camp the starter. With Myles Brennan out injured, he’s not looking over his back in drills. Even with his new status on offense, Johnson has yet to change his demeanor. “If you know Max, he’s just a humble guy. He’s not going to...
Houston, TXPosted by
WAFB

Kim Mulkey adds four-star forward for class of 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey continues to haul in talent since becoming the new head women’s basketball coach. On Monday, August 16 Mulkey added four-star forward Amani Bartlett for the class of 2021. Barlett from Houston Christian High School is one of the top-ranked players...
NFLPosted by
WAFB

Seahawks make former Tiger Jamal Adams highest paid safety in the NFL

SEATTLE (WAFB) - The Seattle Seahawks have made All-Pro safety Jamal Adams the highest paid safety in the league after the two came to terms on a four-year contract extension. The former LSU star was entering his final year of his rookie contract and was looking to extend his stay in Seattle after being traded by the New York Jets during the 2020 off-season.
Posted by
WAFB

Southern’s O-line lives up to reputation during team’s first scrimmage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern’s players and coaches said Saturday’s first scrimmage of fall camp started up front. A very talented and experienced offensive line that put four of its five members on the All-SWAC preseason team lived up to its reputation. The Jaguars had Monday off after working...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

D-line shines in LSU Preseason Game No. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU’s defense, in particular, that of the defensive line, shined in the first preseason game of camp for the Tigers on Saturday, August 14, in Tiger Stadium. Saturday’s scrimmage was the first of two for the Tigers before opening the season on Saturday, September 4 against...
NFLPosted by
WAFB

Saints place 5 players in first batch of NFL Network’s Top 100 rankings; 3 Tigers ranked

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints landed five players in the first batch of NFL Network’s top 100 rankings released on Sunday, August 15, LSU also had three players included. NFL Network released the bottom 60 players of the list 100-41. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore ranked No. 86, left tackle Terron Armstead was No. 79, receiver Michael Thomas was ranked No. 72, line backer Demario Davis was No. 64 and defensive end Cam Jordan finished off the list at No. 46.
NFLPosted by
WAFB

Some Saints fans in limbo as season approaches

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will be back in the Dome for the first time this year, but some season ticket holders are already looking for refunds. There’s been some controversy among ticket holders over the city’s new COVID-19 requirements and those who are looking for refunds say they aren’t getting their money back.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Southern’s Kordell Caldwell juggles football & law school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a Southern Jaguar in camp this fall who’s trying to juggle stopping pass completions when he’s on the field, along with another challenge he’s facing every day in the classroom. From practice to meetings to game days, the life of a college football player...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

Legally blind man beats the odds, graduates from LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Matthew Smith has beaten the odds, accomplishing a major milestone of graduating from Louisiana State University all while bravely facing the challenges that come along with being legally blind. His mother, Wendy Johnson says she could not be more proud to see her son make the most of his situation and truly push forward to make his dreams a reality.
NFLPosted by
WAFB

Turnovers plague the Saints in their loss at Baltimore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints caught the turnover bug in Baltimore to the tune of six giveaways against the Ravens. New Orleans lost three fumbles, and threw three interceptions. All those turnovers led to a Saints loss, 17-14. Tyler Huntley scored on a 7-yard QB keeper to give Baltimore...

Comments / 0

Community Policy